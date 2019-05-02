Ford sharpens focus on customer experience; expanded investment, programs save time and money, reward loyalty

From simplifying the vehicle leasing process to saving customers time on maintenance to rewarding their loyalty, Ford Motor Company is aiming to make each part of its ownership experience easier and worry-free, building customer ranks and revenues over time.

“The customer experience is the most important area we can invest in to become the world’s most trusted company,” said Elena Ford, the company’s chief customer experience officer. “The real measure of our success as a company is keeping customers’ loyalty over time.”

This year, Ford already has doubled its investment in customer experiences, aiming to increase loyalty to Ford by further improving customer advocacy through programs that show appreciation to its long-term customer base. This follows benchmarking and learning from the world’s top travel, technology and hospitality companies.

“If we truly want to be serious about customer experience, we have to resource it like we do

F-150,” Elena Ford said. “It’s time we do.”

FordPass Rewards

FordPass, which already elevated the Ford customer experience by creating a single mobile platform where owners can monitor their vehicles, find parking spaces or make service appointments, is expanding with a new customer loyalty program called FordPass Rewards.

The program began rolling out in April and officially launches today with 1 million active members. FordPass Rewards provides the most comprehensive loyalty rewards program in the industry. With this program, customers who purchase or lease a new Ford vehicle will receive points they can use toward complimentary maintenance*, parts, service or a new vehicle at participating Ford dealerships.

“The flexibility we provide customers through FordPass Rewards is a unique relationship-building tool with our customers and dealers,” Elena Ford said. “Only Ford offers complimentary maintenance, rewards, roadside assistance and puts control in your hand.”

New Call Center Model

Ford is opening a new nationwide contact center in Houston that specializes in a new customer-centered approach. The center opens Monday, bringing more than 500 jobs to the community. Located in the heart of the world’s largest truck market, the center has a group of specialized agents solely dedicated to serving truck owners – Ford’s largest, most loyal and demanding customer groups – across the United States.

This contact center, which will be the prototype for all Ford call centers globally, works on an “own the call” model. Knowledgeable agents stay with the customer from first contact until every service and experience matter is resolved, rather than passing the customer to other departments. The process is a best practice learned through The Lincoln Motor Company’s contact centers. In addition, phone trees are replaced by voice-activated calling, helping owners reach customer-service experts more quickly.

“Customers in today’s increasingly connected world expect better and more personalized treatment from companies. They want solutions that make them feel productive, cared for and special,” Elena Ford said. “That’s why we’re reimagining every single part of a customer’s ownership journey. Everything we’re doing is to empower customers and make their complicated lives simpler and worry-free.”

