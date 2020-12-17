Ford receives World Environment Center’s 2020 Gold Medal Award for Corporate Sustainability

The World Environment Center (WEC) honored the Ford Motor Company by awarding it the 36th annual Gold Medal for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development. Due to the global pandemic, WEC held a virtual presentation on December 15, 2020. Bob Holycross, Ford’s Chief Sustainability, Environment and Safety Officer, joined the event to accept the award.

Through a global competition, the independent Gold Medal Jury selected Ford’s application for its commitment to transforming its culture and innovating across the business, from the production line to the design studio; for its commitment to reduce its CO2 emissions from its facilities and vehicles, in line with the climate targets outlined in the Paris Climate Accord; and for a global carbon reduction strategy focused on powering facilities with renewable energy.

Ford is the first automaker to win the Gold Medal Award.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who represents Michigan’s 12th Congressional District, presented the award to Ford and said in a recorded message, “To my dear friend, Bill Ford, Jim Farley, and the entire Ford Motor Company and its employees, congratulations on this well-earned award and recognition. When it comes to existential threats like climate change, we need companies like Ford who aren’t afraid to lead and do what’s right. We need corporations that see sustainability not just as a moral imperative but an economic opportunity to shape our future. I am so honored to present the Gold Medal Award, from the World Environment Center to Bill Ford, Jim Farley, and the Ford Motor Company today.”

In acknowledging receipt of the prestigious global sustainability award, Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a recorded acceptance speech, “When you look at Ford’s sustainability story over the last 20 years, we have come a long way under Bill Ford’s leadership. He has truly been a pioneer in our industry on this issue, pushing us to do more to reduce our impact on the planet. As the only U.S. automaker to stand with the Paris Climate Agreement and with California to adopt more meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reductions, we are proud to lead the way in reducing our impact on the planet while still delivering great products for our customers.”

Holycross said, “It’s such an important time in the company’s history. Earlier this year, we announced our ambition to become carbon neutral by 2050. It is important to have ambition, but it’s also important to advocate for the right policies and to have the courage to take stand when necessary. We know what’s good for the planet is good for our business. This award is an acknowledgement of our progress and an encouragement for us to do more.”

About the World Environment Center Gold Medal Award