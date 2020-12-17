Ford Puma roars its way to Scottish Car of the Year

The Ford Puma, launched this year, has been crowned Scottish Car of the Year 2020.

The coveted award is given out annually by the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW), which described its 2020 winning car as “a handsome compact crossover package that reflects the trends of today’s car buyers”.

ASMW president Jack McKeown said: “Some years the vote is razor thin but 2020 saw a clear winner. Our members voted overwhelmingly for the Puma as Scottish Car of the Year.

“It’s a terrific looking car that packs plenty of space for the growing family into a compact shape. A refined ride, zesty engines, a well laid out interior and competitive pricing are among its many attributes.

“What clinched it for our members is just how fun to drive it is. Sharing a chassis with the sharp-handling Fiesta means it grips beautifully through corners and shows small SUVs can put a smile on keen drivers’ faces.”

Lisa Brankin, managing director of Ford of Britain and Ireland, said: “For the Ford Puma to end its first year on sale as Scottish Car of the Year is testimony to the vehicle, and the team behind its launch. Ford Puma has already appeared as one of Scotland’s top ten best-selling cars. Buyers are recognising its mix of style, connectivity, practicality and hybridisation. Thanks to the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers for adding its influential endorsement.”

Priced from £22,000, the Ford Puma comes with embedded modem as standard, to connect with the Ford Pass app, and innovative MegaBox – providing an extra 68 litres of boot space with waterproof lining and even a drain hole.

Regular Pumas all have 125 or 155PS mild hybrid engines, returning up to 50.4mpg fuel economy (WLTP). The new year brings the arrival of the hotly anticipated 200PS Ford Puma ST – on sale now with first deliveries next month.

Winning the Scottish Car of the Year title swells the Ford Puma’s awards cabinet to a total 2020 haul of 11 UK trophies, including accolades from What Car?, Autocar, Parkers, Sunday Times, The Sun and Top Gear magazine.

SOURCE: Ford