Lisa Drake, Ford COO of North America, will discuss the company’s North America business with lead auto analyst Joe Spak during the RBC Industrials Conference on Monday, Sept. 14, at 10:40 a.m. EDT.

The session will cover topics such as Ford’s North America cost structure, the company’s plans to capitalize on vehicle connectivity, and quality and launch improvements.

Participants can view the session at this webcast link. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

