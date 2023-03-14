Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Explorer achieve good ratings in new test by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The Mustang Mach-E® and Ford Explorer® have both earned overall ‘good’ ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety after successfully completing updated front overlap crash testing

Of the 13 midsize SUVs tested, Mustang Mach-E and Explorer were two of four utilities to receive the IIHS top tier good rating.

Mustang Mach-E achieved good ratings in every safety category tested by IIHS, making it the top scoring electric midsize SUV of all tested through today.

The Mustang Mach-E when equipped with specific headlights and the Ford Explorer are also recognized by IIHS as a TOP SAFETY PICK.

“Safety and quality are two of our top priorities,” said Jim Baumbick, vice president, Ford Product Development and Quality. “Receiving this recognition from IIHS for Mustang Mach-E and Explorer has reaffirmed that we’re focused in the right places to help make our customers’ lives better.”

The new IIHS 2.0 moderate front overlap crash testing now includes measuring impact to rear-seat occupants in addition to front passengers. The same good rating applies to all Mustang Mach-Es since it was introduced and the 2022-23 Ford Explorer.

Ford uses seat belts with pretensioner and load limiting technology in both the first and second rows to help achieve these latest test results.

Ford’s SUV sales so far in 2023 have made it America’s top-selling SUV brand with Explorer earning the title as America’s best-selling three-row midsize SUV. Mustang Mach-E was the second-best selling electric SUV in 2022.

SOURCE: Ford