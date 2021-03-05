Ford Motor Company to address subframe bolt issue affecting fewer than 75 Mustang Mach-E owners

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall affecting fewer than 75 customers who have already taken delivery of their 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. During checks to deliver high levels of quality and customer satisfaction, Ford discovered some vehicles may have subframe bolts that the supplier did not tighten to specification.

While the issue in affected vehicles is not to Ford’s standards, the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

About 94 percent of the 1,258 affected vehicles in the U.S. and all 90 in Canada will be serviced before customer delivery. Dealers will inspect the subframe bolts and tighten if necessary.

Owners who have already received their vehicles will be notified beginning the week of March 22.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S09.

SOURCE: Ford