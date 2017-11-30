Ford Motor Company model plans and production outlook to 2021 – a new Automotive World report

Ford is undergoing a period of considerable change; a new CEO is in place to oversee the company’s transition from vehicle manufacturer to mobility company, with a major focus on electrification and automation.

The report’s author, Jonathan Storey, commented: “Ford and GM have long walked similar paths, but recently GM has begun to go its own way, refocusing its strategy and ending its involvement in certain markets. Ford needs some similarly decisive action if it wants to reinvent itself, in its own words, as the world’s most trusted mobility company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world.

“This means reconsidering its market, model and production strategy, even if that entails some political fall-out. The forecasts in this report anticipate some of these decisions, including changes not yet confirmed by the company but almost certainly being contemplated.”

The world’s fifth-largest OEM in 2016, Ford produced 6.66 million units. As outlined in this report, output in 2017 and 2018 is expected to remain relatively subdued, but to return to growth in 2019 thanks to several all-new models. By the end of the forecast period, production is expected to exceed 7 million units.

This exclusive Automotive World report discusses the OEM’s model plans and provides a production outlook to 2021.

Download (Ford Motor Company model plans and production outlook to 2021) to see how the period to the end of 2021 is expected to shape up for Ford Motor Company.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Company overview & strategic plan

Chapter 2: Sales, product development and brand strategy

Chapter 3: Production outlook

Appendix (Excel)

o Ford Motor Company model plans

o Ford Motor Company production by brand and model (2012-2016)

o Ford Motor Company production forecasts by brand and model (2017-2021)

INFO

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/uncategorised/ford-motor-company-model-plans-production-outlook-2021

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.