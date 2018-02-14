Ford Motor Company issues safety recall in North America for select 2018 Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC vehicles for incorrect front brake jounce hoses

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for approximately 92 2018 Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC vehicles for incorrect front brake jounce hoses. Details are as follows:

In the affected vehicles, incorrect front brake jounce hoses may encounter interference with adjacent components during normal usage, which may cause premature wear, potentially leading to a brake fluid leak. A brake fluid leak may result in extended stopping distance, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include: 2018 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant Oct. 29-30, 2017 2018 Lincoln MKC vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant Oct. 29, 2017

The recall involves approximately 92 vehicles in North America, with 88 in the United States and federalized territories and four in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S04.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the front right-hand and/or left-hand brake jounce hoses at no cost to the customer.

