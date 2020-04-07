Ford Motor Company issues safety recall for select 2020 Ford Ranger, F-150 and Expedition vehicles

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2020 vehicles. They include 2020 Ford Ranger and 2020 F-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmission and 2020 Expedition vehicles with the police package and 10-speed automatic transmission. Units equipped with a rotary gearshift dial are not affected.

In affected vehicles, a clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission may not be fully seated. Over time, a partially seated clip may allow the transmission to be in a gear state different from the gearshift position selected by the driver. This could allow the driver to move the shifter to Park and remove the ignition key, without the transmission gear actually being in Park. If the parking brake is not applied in those cases, the vehicle could move unintentionally, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 55,158 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 12,090 in Canada and 681 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles include:

2020 Ford Ranger vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant from Feb. 28 to March 18, 2020

2020 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant from Feb. 18 to March 19, 2020, and Kansas City Assembly Plant from Feb. 21 to March 19, 2020

2020 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from March 3 to 19, 2020.

Dealers will inspect the shift cable locking clip and properly seat it as needed. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S18.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company