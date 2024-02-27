Ford Maverick repeats as Consumer Reports Top Pick in 2024

Ford is laser focused on delivering high-quality products and services that our customers deserve. While we are encouraged by Ford Maverick / Maverick Hybrid’s second year in a row as a Top Pick and Ford’s highest ranking since 2016, we continue working to increase vehicle quality and deliver the best experience for our customers.

SOURCE: Ford

