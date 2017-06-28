Ford issues one safety recall and two safety compliance recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing one safety recall and two safety compliance recalls in North America. Details are as follows:

2015-17 Ford Transit van/bus vehicles

Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 400,000 2015-17 Ford Transit van/bus vehicles with medium, long and extended wheelbases and chassis cab/cutaways with medium wheelbases to replace the driveshaft flexible coupling.

In the affected vehicles, continuing to operate a vehicle with a cracked flexible coupling may cause separation of the driveshaft, resulting in a loss of motive power while driving or unintended vehicle movement in park without the parking brake applied. In addition, separation of the driveshaft from the transmission can result in secondary damage to surrounding components, including brake and fuel lines. A driveshaft separation may increase the risk of injury or crash. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue. Affected vehicles include 2015-17 Ford Transit vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Jan. 17, 2014 to June 15, 2017.

The recall involves approximately 402,462 vehicles in North America (370,630 in the U.S., 2,361 in federalized territories, 3,217 in Mexico and 26,254 in Canada). The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S15.

Based on the field data, Ford does not expect the current flexible couplings to deteriorate sufficiently to result in driveline separation in vehicles with less than 30,000 miles. Hence, for affected vehicles with under 30,000 miles or vehicles that have had a driveshaft or driveshaft flexible coupling replaced within the last 30,000 miles, no alteration or interim repair is required until the vehicle or replaced flexible coupling reaches 30,000 miles. At that point, the customer should schedule an appointment with their dealer for the interim repair to be performed.

For affected vehicles with more than 30,000 miles, the interim repair will consist of replacing the driveshaft flexible coupling every 30,000 miles until the final repair is available and completed. Owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the flexible coupling replaced immediately at no cost. When the permanent repair is available, owners will be notified that they may schedule an appointment with their dealer to have either a redesigned flexible coupling with a modified driveshaft bracket and shield or a revised driveshaft equipped with a universal joint installed at no cost.

2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for four Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles in the U.S. to repair second row seat attachment studs.

In the affected vehicles, seats with missing inboard attachments may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue. Affected vehicles include 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Jan. 20, 2017.

The recall involves approximately four vehicles in the U.S. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C10.Dealers are contacting owners to schedule service appointments to inspect for the presence of the second row seat attachment studs and repair as required.

2016 Ford Escape vehicles

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for three Ford Escape vehicles in the U.S. to replace driver knee airbag modules.

In the affected vehicles, in the event of a driver knee airbag deployment, the airbag cushion may not inflate as intended due to the lack of inflator gas generant material. Incomplete airbag fill during a commanded deployment may increase the risk of injury to the driver in a crash.Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue. Affected vehicles include 2016 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Dec. 18, 2015. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C11.

The three associated Ford dealerships are in the process of contacting the three vehicle owners to schedule service appointments to have their driver knee airbag replaced at no cost.

