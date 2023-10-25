Ford enhances offering to firms and families as first all-new Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier models roll off the line

Production of all-new Ford Transit Courier and all-new Ford Tourneo Courier is now underway at Ford Otosan's Craiova plant, in Romania

Ford is strengthening its offering to families and businesses alike with production now under way of the all-new Ford Transit Courier and all-new Ford Tourneo Courier, 1 at Ford Otosan’s Craiova plant, in Romania.

The all-new Transit Courier will bring enhanced connectivity and productivity for compact van customers; while all-new Tourneo Courier is a five-seat multi-activity vehicle with a distinctive SUV-inspired design and plenty of room for passengers and their belongings within a compact city-friendly footprint.

“The team in Craiova is doing great work to deliver these exciting new models to our customers,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe. “We’ve made the all‑new Transit Courier bigger, more capable and fully connected to support customers at work and accelerate their productivity, with enhanced load carrying and full integration with our Ford Pro platform of software and services. All this comes in an SUV-styled package that we know customers love.”

Initial production includes diesel- and petrol-engined versions of the all-new Ford Transit Courier, and petrol versions of the all-new Ford Tourneo Courier. The electric E-Transit Courier, revealed earlier this year and E‑Tourneo Courier will both go into production next year. 2 This supports Ford’s global plan to rapidly scale EVs, as well as the target of achieving zero emissions across all vehicle sales in Europe, by 2035.

The all-new Transit Courier is fully integrated with Ford Pro’s platform of software and connected services to further drive efficient operation with management tools from Ford Pro Software. E-Transit Courier customers will also be fully supported by Ford Pro’s end-to-end charging solutions.

A ceremony to mark the start of production was attended by Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu as well as state officials, industry representatives, and prominent business figures. Ford Otosan – Ford’s joint venture in Türkiye – is the manufacturing hub for the Ford Transit Courier and Ford Tourneo Courier ranges, which began at the company’s Yeniköy plant, in Türkiye, in 2014. As part of Ford Otosan’s investment strategy, Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier production was moved from Yeniköy to the Craiova plant.

Last year, Ford Otosan announced an investment of €490 million to support the production of the all-new Courier range at its newly acquired Craiova plant. This is in addition to Ford’s investment of $300 million at the plant where the Ford Puma is also produced. With these investments, the plant capacity will increase from 250,000 to 272,000 vehicles per year.

1 Ford Transit Courier homologated CO 2 emissions 150-167 g/km WLTP, homologated fuel efficiency 6.6-7.3 l/100 km WLTP.

2 E-Transit Courier and E-Tourneo Courier officially homologated driving range will be published closer to on-sale date. In accordance with the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). Published range (intended target value according to WLTP) can be achieved with a fully charged battery – depending on the existing series and battery configuration. The actual range may vary due to various factors (e.g., weather conditions, driving style, route profile, vehicle condition, age and condition of the lithium-ion battery).

