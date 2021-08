Brian Schaaf, Ford Motor Credit Company CFO, will hold a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12

Brian Schaaf, Ford Motor Credit Company CFO, will hold a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

The virtual discussion will include Ford Credit’s financial results, funding, liquidity and portfolio performance, as well as Q&A.

Participants are encouraged to listen to the webcast online. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

SOURCE: Ford