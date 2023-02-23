Ford China’s Anning Chen announces intention to retire; Sam Wu will follow him as company President and CEO

Ford China announced today that Anning Chen has elected to retire from the company and that Sam Wu, who currently serves as managing director and COO, Ford China, will succeed him as president and CEO of the business

Ford China announced today that Anning Chen has elected to retire from the company and that Sam Wu, who currently serves as managing director and COO, Ford China, will succeed him as president and CEO of the business.

Wu’s assignment will begin March 1; he’ll report to Ford President and CEO Jim Farley and has been elected a company officer. Chen plans to retire Oct. 1 after more than 20 years with Ford in two separate stints. Until then, he will work on special projects related to Ford’s strategic competitiveness and growth and continue to report to Farley.

Chen has led Ford China since 2018, a period of significant and constant change that’s included the rapid emergence of China as the world’s largest electric vehicle market and a new competitive landscape, along with the Ford’s profitable growth of luxury Lincoln-brand SUVs in the country.

“Anning has helped our business in China advance its capabilities in digital technology, lower costs, and improve relationships with our partners and others,” Farley said. “Importantly, he and his team have also protected our customers, people and dealers as COVID has disrupted society and commerce for the past three years.”

Before returning to Ford, Chen was CEO of Chery Automobile Ltd. and chairman of Chery Jaguar Land Rover Automotive in China.

“It’s been a privilege to lead Ford in China and I’m proud of our progress in transforming the business,” Chen said. “It’s an ideal time for Sam to take leadership of the great things that our people are doing for customers and other stakeholders.”

Wu joined Ford last October as a member of the China leadership team, managing the company’s engineering, manufacturing, quality and purchasing functions and running the China commercial-vehicle division.

“Sam’s a terrific leader with extensive multi-industry experience that’s invaluable as we move with speed to continue the remaking Ford China,” Farley said. “Reducing complexity and being more cost competitive everywhere we operate are critical to producing the kind of growth and value that’s possible with the Ford+ plan.

“Strategically, China is the center of the EV revolution, so understanding and being relevant in the segments we’re prioritizing there – especially innovative, connected EVs for commercial and luxury customers – is essential to extending Ford’s global EV leadership.”

Wu came to the company from Whirlpool, where he was president and CEO of Whirlpool Asia and a member of the global executive committee. Prior to that, he held senior roles in Osram, Honeywell and General Electric, accumulating deep operational capability and experience globally and within China.

Wu holds a bachelor’s degree in thermal energy engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and information management, respectively, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University.

SOURCE: Ford