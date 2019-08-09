Ford celebrates 25th anniversary of Woodward Dream Cruise with Mustang Alley, special activities

WHAT: Ford presents the 25th annual Woodward Dream Cruise – America’s largest yearly celebration of automotive history and culture

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Aug. 17

WHERE: Ford Media Clubhouse

28028 Woodward Ave.

Royal Oak, Michigan

(Kruse and Muer on Woodward)

Media-only parking

Our Lady of La Salette Church, 2600 Harvard Road, Berkley, Michigan

Shuttle running between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. EDT Thursday and between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. EDT Friday and Saturday

Note: Media credentials are required for entry into Ford Media Clubhouse

Thursday, Aug. 15

Playing to Win Breakfast – How Ford Icons Continues to Be a Competitive Strength: Join us for breakfast and discussion with Ford Icons team members including Dave Pericak, director of enterprise product line management – Ford Icons, and Amy Marentic, director, regional product line management – Ford Icons (Ford Media Clubhouse, 10 a.m. EDT)

Join us for breakfast and discussion with Ford Icons team members including Dave Pericak, director of enterprise product line management – Ford Icons, and Amy Marentic, director, regional product line management – Ford Icons (Ford Media Clubhouse, 10 a.m. EDT) Track Talk – How Ford Racing Benefits the Rest of the Company Plus Reveal of a New NASCAR Mustang: Join Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Racing as he talks about Ford Racing’s efforts and how investments in engineering and motorsport further our production vehicles (Ford Media Clubhouse south lot, 11:30 a.m. EDT)

Join Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Racing as he talks about Ford Racing’s efforts and how investments in engineering and motorsport further our production vehicles (Ford Media Clubhouse south lot, 11:30 a.m. EDT) Built Ford Proud – Live Engine Builds and Discussion on Durability Testing Behind the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500: Watch Ford engineers tear down then build a Shelby GT500 engine while explaining what it takes to deliver ultimate performance that can withstand the rigors of extreme use (Ford Media Clubhouse south lot, 2 p.m. EDT)

Friday, Aug. 16

Venom Mustang – Ford, JDRF Announce Custom 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500: Ford and JDRF announce a custom 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 in a one-of-one paint color that will be raffled as part of JDRF’s annual push to raise funds for Type 1 diabetes research (News release, 6 a.m. EDT)

Ford and JDRF announce a custom 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 in a one-of-one paint color that will be raffled as part of JDRF’s annual push to raise funds for Type 1 diabetes research (News release, 6 a.m. EDT) Power Lunch – Fuel Up with Ford Performance Team Members: Eat a high-powered lunch with the Ford Performance team including Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer, and Tom Barnes, Mustang engineering manager, and others to discuss Mustang’s most performance-driven lineup of all time (Ford Media Clubhouse, noon EDT)

Eat a high-powered lunch with the Ford Performance team including Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer, and Tom Barnes, Mustang engineering manager, and others to discuss Mustang’s most performance-driven lineup of all time (Ford Media Clubhouse, noon EDT) Flying V – Ford Performance Lineup Storms Woodward: Watch as the Ford Performance lineup of vehicles takes Woodward in V formation (Traveling up Woodward Ave., starting at Ford Media Clubhouse, 2 p.m. EDT)

Saturday, Aug. 17

Mustang Alley – 21 Years of a Mile of Mustangs: Ford expects as many as 1,000 Mustangs lined up for nearly a mile (9 Mile and Woodward Avenue, all day)

Ford expects as many as 1,000 Mustangs lined up for nearly a mile (9 Mile and Woodward Avenue, all day) Woodward Watching – Hang Out and Get to Know Top Ford Executives: Join some of Ford’s top-ranking executives to talk cars (Ford Media Clubhouse, all day)

Additional Activities and Opportunities at the Ford Media Clubhouse

Ford designers live sketches their favorite automotive concepts and ideas (Thursday through Saturday with sessions starting each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. EDT)

(Thursday through Saturday with sessions starting each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. EDT) Media-only driving opportunities in 2019 Mustang Bullitt, 2019 Mustang GT, 2019 Mustang Shelby GT350, F-150 Police Responder, right-hand drive Mustang GT, and a vintage Mustang

Video and photo opportunities with static display vehicles including current and heritage Ford GTs, 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500s, 2019 Mustang Shelby GT350R, Ford F-150 Raptor, 10 millionth Mustang in Wimbledon White, Mustang NASCARs and more

Scissor lift for media to grab bird’s-eye view and capture Woodward Dream Cruise videos and images

Ford Mustang remote control racing on a custom-built miniature all-seasons track

Ford Consumer Display Locations (Saturday only, Aug. 17)