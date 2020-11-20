Ford announces leadership change

Ford Motor Company announced today that Vijay Sankaran has opted not to rejoin the company, citing personal reasons.

The company previously announced that Sankaran, 47, had accepted an offer to become Ford’s chief software and information officer beginning this week, after serving seven years with TD Ameritrade.

“Vijay informed us that while he was excited by the opportunity to rejoin Ford during this transformative period for the company, he decided he wanted to take some time off to spend with his family before entering the next phase of his career,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley. “We respect his decision and wish him the best in the future.”

Ford said Jeff Lemmer will continue as Ford’s chief information officer for the rest of the year. The company will announce a permanent senior leader to oversee technology, software and data in the near future.

“This was a difficult decision, as I was very interested in returning to Ford to help advance the company’s transformation, but I determined after much thought that I needed to take a break to devote more time to my family and recharge before taking on a new leadership role,” said Sankaran, who previously served 12 years with Ford’s information technology team until 2013. “Despite this decision, I’m confident Ford has a bright future and extend my best wishes to my former colleagues.”

SOURCE: Ford