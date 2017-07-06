Ford achieves June sales record in China; up 15% year over year

Today Ford announced June 2017 Sales. Ford sales in China surpassed 100,000 vehicles in June, up 15 percent year over year, and delivering the company’s best ever June sales. Among the key highlights include:

Changan Ford Automobile (CAF) sold more than 70,000 vehicles, up 9 percent year over year. This was also an all-time June sales record for CAF.

Jiangling Motor Corporation (JMC) sold more than 24,000 vehicles in June, up 27 percent year over year. This was both the best ever June and second quarter sales for JMC.

Lincoln sold nearly 4,200 vehicles in June, up 84 percent year over year. This was Lincoln’s best ever June and quarterly sales.

