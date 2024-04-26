Forbes ranks Subaru as a best brand for social impact for the second year in a row

Subaru Corporation is pleased to announce that Subaru has once again been recognized by Forbes as one of the top brands for social impact in the U.S.

For the second consecutive year, Subaru was ranked number two overall on Forbes’ Best Brands for Social Impact 2024 list and remained the top brand in the automotive category.

Forbes’ second annual Social Impact List was created in partnership with HundredX and acknowledges companies that are most admired by evaluating ratings in four survey categories: Overall Brand Values and Trust, Social Stances, Sustainability, and Community Support. The survey analyzed the responses from more than 185,000 consumers about brands and products, garnering close to 4.5 million ratings on over 3,000 unique brands. One trend noted this year was that brands did particularly well when customers could see their impact in local communities, which aligns with Subaru and its retailers’ commitment to upholding the Subaru Love Promise in the U.S.

Forbes’ Best Brands for Social Impact list recognizes companies based on their values, sustainability, and community support. Responses were compiled through an online survey from March 2023 through February 2024, asking consumers to rate brands and products in more than a dozen categories, including quality, value, customer service, and more.

SOURCE: Subaru