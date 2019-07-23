For enhanced dynamics, comfort and safety: two new equipment packages for the Škoda Fabia

The ŠKODA FABIA is starting the 2020 model year with two new optional equipment packages. The new Black package provides sporty accents, such as a black radiator grille and black alloy wheels. The new Comfort package combines various equipment options such as Light and Rain Assist, parking sensors and seat heating, which make driving the FABIA even more pleasant and safe. In addition, a new motion sensor in the key for the KESSY keyless entry system provides enhanced safety.

Summer 2018 saw the ŠKODA FABIA undergo a comprehensive update. Features added to the popular small car included optional LED headlights and tail lights as well as additional safety features such as Blind Spot Detect and Rear Traffic Alert (low). To mark the start of the 2020 model year, the Czech manufacturer is now offering two new equipment packages for the model series. The optional Black package refines the appearance of the ŠKODA FABIA and provides sporty accents. It includes a black ŠKODA grille that takes inspiration from the FABIA MONTE CARLO, the model’s sporty lifestyle variant. Other black features include the wing mirror caps and alloy wheels, which come in two different sizes: the 15-inch MATONE and the 16-inch VIGO alloys. LED tail lights round off the Black package, which can also be optionally combined with a black roof.

Comfort package for Ambition and Style trim levels

With its new Comfort package, ŠKODA improves both safety and driving comfort in the ŠKODA FABIA. Offered for the Ambition and Style trim levels, this package includes the Light and Rain Assist, which automatically activates the headlights and windscreen wipers if required, as well as parking sensors at the front and rear. The seat heating for driver and front passenger provides a pleasant seating experience in cooler weather, while heated windscreen washer jets prevent the wiper fluid from freezing in winter.

KESSY with new motion sensor in the key

The optional KESSY entry system now has a new motion sensor in the key. It further reduces the risk of someone stealing or breaking into a ŠKODA FABIA. If the car key is not moved for 15 minutes, for example because it is lying in a drawer or on the owner’s desk, its radio signal is automatically switched off. As soon as the key is moved again, the radio signal comes back online. The ŠKODA FABIA can then be unlocked in the customary manner and the engine switched on via the Start button, all without handling the key.

SOURCE: Škoda