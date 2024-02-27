Fleet Operations charts the course for cost control and decarbonisation at Commercial Vehicle Show 2024

Van fleets bidding to control costs, enhance risk management and decarbonise will find valuable support from Fleet Operations at this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show

The UK’s leading independent specialist in fleet and mobility management will showcase its comprehensive services and solutions to help operators achieve long-term savings and operational sustainability.

Delegates will be able to discover how they can benefit from the company’s groundbreaking driver app, which digitally transforms everyday tasks by providing key vehicle information alongside intuitive, automated processes to make working lives safer, easier and more productive.

Visitors to Stand 5F39 will also have the opportunity to discuss the latest flexible fleet funding and rental options with Fleet Operations’ team of experts, alongside strategies to optimise total cost of ownership (TCO) and minimise vehicle off road (VOR) times to maintain the highest levels of efficiency and service.

Furthermore, sustainability specialists will be on hand to offer advice on fleet decarbonisation and the most cost-effective routes to eLCV adoption.

“Fleet Operations is dedicated to guiding van fleet operators through the complexities of modern fleet management,” said Jayne Pett, Sales and Marketing Director at Fleet Operations.

“But our mission extends beyond mere guidance. It’s about forging partnerships with operators to facilitate strategic, informed choices that align with their economic objectives and environmental aspirations.

“Our presence at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2024 signals to our commitment to delivering bespoke, tailored services, innovative technology solutions and industry-leading consultancy to meet the needs and challenges of UK fleets.”

The Commercial Vehicle Show is being held at the Birmingham NEC, from the 23rd to the 25th of April.

SOURCE: Fleet Operations