FIVE MAJOR BRANDS, FIVE NEW MODELS: GAC GROUP’S HIGHLIGHTS AT THE GUANGZHOU AUTO SHOW

On November 15, the 22nd Guangzhou International Automotive Exhibition will officially open with great fanfare. GAC Group will unveil five new models from its five major brands, marking the first-ever "simultaneous release of multiple models" from its self-owned brands. GAC group will also announce a significant reform initiative for its domestic brands.

Recently, GAC Group officially relocated its headquarters to the Panyu Auto City in Hualong Town, Panyu District, Guangzhou— returning to the birthplace of GAC’s self-owned brand development. What “major strategic move” is GAC Group preparing? What’s next for GAC’s self-owned brands in the ever-changing automotive market? As the annual automotive event unfolds, what new models and technologies will GAC Group present at this year’s Guangzhou Auto Show?

GAC Group will launch its reform initiative and unveil new products across all its brands.

Sneak Peek at the Highlights

At this Auto Show, GAC Group’s five brands will unveil five all-new models! GAC MOTOR will globally debut its first premium intelligent driving model, the S7— a five-seater intelligent new energy SUV. Additionally, the “1 Concept” concept car, the first tangible result of GAC MOTOR’s collaboration with Huawei under their “New Plan”, will be presented. The world’s first plug-in hybrid MPV with 4C super-fast charging technology, the E9 Super-Fast Charging Edition, will also be officially delivered on November 15 to its first global owner—Mr. Wang Shi, a renowned entrepreneur.

GAC MOTOR S7

The AION brand will unveil its third global strategic model, the AION UT. As a compact model, the AION UT features an impressive wheelbase of over 2750mm and body dimensions of 4270mm x 1850mm x 1575mm. It excels in interior space, safety features, and smart tech, surpassing its peers in the same class.

AION UT

The HYPTEC brand will globally debut its luxurious intelligent flagship SUV, the HYPTEC HL. Designed with a “land yacht” concept, the HYPTEC HL features a distinctive front with crystal pillars and a wave-like intelligent lighting interface. Its sleek and dynamic exterior lines convey a sense of power and speed, while the simple, elegant rear design exudes a commanding presence.

HYPTEC HL

GAC Honda will launch its new electric brand, Ye P, catering to the driving enthusiasts of the new era with thrilling electric driving experiences. Alongside this, GAC Honda will introduce the all-new intelligent and efficient electric platform—Architecture W. The Ye P brand’s first production model, the Ye P7, will make its debut, with plans for a mid-2025 release. A new electric vehicle factory will also begin production by the end of this year. Over the next three years, GAC Honda plans to introduce more than three EV models based on the new W platform, including mid-to-high-end sedans and large SUVs.

GAC Honda Ye P7

GAC Toyota will showcase the latest achievements of its intelligent electric transformation with the debut of the all-new smart electric SUV, the BZ 3X. As the latest creation in the GAC Toyota 2.0 joint venture era, the BZ 3X will be the first model in the joint venture sector to feature L2++ advanced intelligent driving technology, positioning it among the leaders in intelligent driving in China. Additionally, GAC Toyota will reveal the next electric C-segment sedan, which features the “Comfort Space,” as well as three flagship models incorporating the “Chinese Cabin” smart interior upgrade.

BZ 3X

Various Perks Await

