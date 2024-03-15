Five hydrogen-powered Solaris buses for Mantua, Italy

The transport operator APAM Esercizio S.p.A. from Mantua has placed an order for five modern hydrogen-powered buses, Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen

The transport operator APAM Esercizio S.p.A. from Mantua has placed an order for five modern hydrogen-powered buses, Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen. Deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2025.

Located in the Lombardy region, Mantua is targeting hydrogen solutions in its efforts to decarbonize the region. This aligns perfectly with the latest order received by Solaris, for five buses powered by hydrogen fuel cells. It is worth noting that the province of Mantua is participating in a project to establish a Hydrogen Valley. Ultimately, the project assumes the production of over 1,500 tons of hydrogen from renewable sources per year.

The key features of Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen include 70 kW hydrogen fuel cells. Hydrogen will be stored in five composite bottles placed on the roof of the vehicle. The buses will be equipped with electric motors in the drive axle, powered by the energy generated in the fuel cell. Thanks to this technology, the buses will emit only water vapor into the environment.

Although this is the first order from the client APAM Esercizio from Mantua, Solaris’ position on the Italian Peninsula is strongly established. This is evidenced by recent notable orders, including 105 electric buses for Milan, 112 articulated trolleybuses for AMT Genova, 130 Urbino 12 hydrogen buses for TPER in Bologna, and 90 hydrogen buses for Azienda Veneziana della Mobilita.

SOURCE: Solaris