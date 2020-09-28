Five China premières from Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG at Auto China 2020: New long-wheelbase version of the E-Class celebrates its market launch in China

The extensive update of the versatile E-Class model family is now complete: the first long-wheelbase versions of the refreshed E-Class will be[1] in the hands of Chinese customers in a few days. Before then, the updated best-seller takes a bow to the public at Auto China 2020 (26 September to 5 October). In keeping with the motto “Made in China, for China”, the long-wheelbase version available exclusively in China is tailored to the requirements and tastes of local customers. It is produced by the joint venture at Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd (BBAC). Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG are presenting a total of four more product highlights at the show.

In addition to the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class, the locally produced new Mercedes-Benz V-Class as well as the new Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 7.5-7.4 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 171-170 g/km[2]) and the new Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 7.6–7.5 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 173–171 g/km2) celebrate their China débuts. In Beijing, the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class makes its first appearance at a trade fair.

As in the case of its shorter model brethren, the appearance of the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class has also received an update. The new exterior features include the front and rear bumpers, the radiator grille, the MULTIBEAM LED headlamps and the LED tail lights as well as the boot lid. The model has increased 22 millimetres in length and now measures 5056 millimetres. The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system including touchscreen media display and MBUX Interior Assistant both premièred in the interior as did the new steering wheel generation.

The wheelbase of the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class is 140 millimetres longer than that of the saloon offered in Europe. This provides passengers in the rear of the five-seat car with even more legroom. As part of the facelift, Mercedes-Benz has improved the seating comfort in the middle seat and launched a new centre console with integrated touchscreen (depending on the model) and two USB ports. The long-wheelbase version of the E-Class also joins its model brethren with regard to modern driving assistance systems.

China has been the biggest market in terms of sales for Mercedes-Benz since 2015: total annual sales almost doubled there from 2015 to 2019. The significance of China as the most important market for the saloons from Mercedes-Benz is clearly evident in the E-Class: the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class Saloon set a new record and saw double-digit growth in sales there. One out of every two E-Class Saloons sold worldwide in 2019 was delivered as a long-wheelbase version in China.

Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd (BBAC), a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor, has already been producing Mercedes-Benz cars since 2005 and engines since 2013. BBAC has more than 11,000 employees. The current product range comprises ten models in total.

[1] Model is not available in Europe [2] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO2 figures” according to Article 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. The figures are not based on an individual vehicle and do not constitute part of the product offer; they are provided solely for purposes of comparison between different vehicle models. The figures vary depending on the selected optional extras. Further information on the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the “Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen” [Guide to fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars], which is available free of charge at all sales outlets and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de).

