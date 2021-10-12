Fitzgerald Peterbilt opens new Gadsden, AL location

Featuring 10 service bays, 600 sq ft of retail space and 1,750 sq ft of parts storage, the facility is in a prime location on State Highway 431

Peterbilt Motors Company today announced the opening of a new parts and service location in Gadsden, Alabama by Fitzgerald Peterbilt. Featuring 10 service bays, 600 sq ft of retail space and 1,750 sq ft of parts storage, the facility is in a prime location on State Highway 431 between the heavily trafficked Interstate I-20 and I-59.

A family company founded in 2016 with just two dealerships, Fitzgerald Peterbilt has grown over the last five years to a total of six locations, with four in Alabama and two in Virginia.

“I grew up in a similar rural community to Gadsden and if you wanted to go to an OEM dealership you had to travel several hours to Nashville or Knoxville. We have a lot of customers in this region of Alabama and we are proud to be able to serve them closer to home and look to utilize this opportunity to become stronger partners with them,” said Tommy Fitzgerald, Jr., Dealer Principal Fitzgerald Peterbilt.

“We’d like to congratulate Tommy Fitzgerald, Jr and his team at Fitzgerald Peterbilt on the opening of their newest store. Fitzgerald Peterbilt of Gadsden is a great addition to the growing Peterbilt Dealer Network,” said Peyton Harrell, Peterbilt Director of Dealer Network Development.

Fitzgerald Peterbilt of Gadsden is located at 3737 Oak Grove Road in Gadsden, Alabama, 35905.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 205-533-6116.

SOURCE: Peterbilt