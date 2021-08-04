Fisker and Bridgestone unite sustainability ambitions with partnership on groundbreaking Fisker Ocean electric vehicle

Automotive innovator Fisker has selected Bridgestone as the exclusive tyre partner for its all-electric Fisker Ocean, which will start production in 2022

United in their vision for a more sustainable future of mobility, Fisker Inc. (“Fisker”), passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions, and Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, are today announcing a new partnership. Fisker has selected Bridgestone as the exclusive tyre partner for the much-anticipated Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.

The Fisker Ocean will make its global debut at the upcoming 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, with production starting on November 17, 2022. The Fisker Ocean features extensive use of recycled materials, including a fully vegan interior, and will come with an optional photovoltaic solar roof. The Fisker Ocean will sit on custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres for vehicles sold in Europe and select models sold in North America. The bespoke Potenza Sport tyres deliver an optimal driving experience focused on ride comfort and handling stability, and are engineered for low rolling resistance, which conserves the Fisker Ocean’s battery energy by ensuring that less power is required to move the vehicle’s tyres.

The custom-engineered tyre marks one of the first times Bridgestone Potenza Sport – the company’s premium ultra-high-performance sports tyre – has been combined with its revolutionary, sustainable ENLITEN Technology. On average, ENLITEN Technology reduces the rolling resistance of a tyre by up to 30 per cent and its weight by up to 20 per cent.1 This equates to up to 2kg fewer raw material resources required to produce every tyre – an environmental benefit from both a resources and final end-of-life stage management standpoint. The use of ENLITEN Technology is key in ensuring that the Ocean’s tyres have low rolling resistance, while Potenza Sport’s sporty pattern provides a dynamic and stable driving experience.

Bridgestone will also supply custom-designed Alenza Sport all season tyres for Fisker Ocean models sold in North America. The Alenza Sport tyres are engineered with a next-generation compound that provides enhanced dry braking, wet handling and improved rolling resistance to help drivers unlock the Fisker Ocean’s full performance capabilities.

The Fisker Ocean’s custom-made Bridgestone tyres will benefit from Bridgestone’s ground-breaking Virtual Tyre Development technology, which enables the accurate prediction of a tyre’s performance without producing and physically driving it for the first part of the development process. Making tyre development more sustainable, efficient, accurate and flexible, Virtual Tyre Development cuts raw material consumption and CO 2 emissions by approximately 60 per cent and reduces product development time and speed to market by up to 50 per cent. The planned use of the technology in this project supports the Fisker Ocean’s ambitions to be the world’s most sustainable vehicle and will help to accelerate the project’s development time.

Breaking down barriers to the electric future

In its search for the right tyre, Fisker identified Bridgestone as a strong partner with a like-minded approach to sustainability that is investing across its entire value chain, from R&D and product development, to manufacturing and retail, to lessen its environmental impact. For example, Bridgestone recently announced that 100% of electricity consumed at its European locations, including its European R&D Centre in Italy where the Fisker Ocean’s tyres were developed and its Poznan plant in Poland where they will be produced, comes from renewable sources; similarly, the Fisker Ocean will be manufactured in Graz, Austria at Magna Steyr’s CO 2 neutral facility.

In Bridgestone, Fisker has a partner that is transforming its business to support the adoption of EVs. By pioneering premium tyres, tyre technologies and dedicated fleet and mobility solutions for EVs, and developing an EV-ready retail and service network, Bridgestone is investing to make electric mobility more efficient and accessible to all drivers. Fisker has similar ambitions with the Ocean set to enter the U.S. market at a starting recommended price of $37,499 (excluding EV-related subsidies) and below €32,000 in Germany (including taxes and EV-related subsidies).

Prototype testing of the Fisker Ocean will start during Q4 2021. The custom-engineered Bridgestone tyres will be available in two tyre sizes: 255/50 R20 & 255/45 R22. The 22″ tyre will be tuned to create a sportier handling balance, consistent with the elevated performance requirements of the higher power versions of the Fisker Ocean.

“At Bridgestone, we see EVs as a huge opportunity to help achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and make mobility more environmentally sustainable,” said Laurent Dartoux, President and CEO, Bridgestone EMIA. “But there are still many barriers to overcome before a fully electric future can be realized, and Fisker – like Bridgestone – is working to break those barriers down. Not only making EVs more accessible, Fisker is built from the ground up with a strong sustainability agenda that we wholeheartedly support. It’s brilliant to unite our shared ambitions and work together to achieve them.”

“We are thrilled to work with Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility, who shares our values and designed premium tyres that are the perfect match for the Fisker Ocean,” said Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO of Fisker. “We have the ambition to make the most sustainable SUV featuring class-leading ride, handling, and range, and Bridgestone will play a key role in achieving this goal. We look forward to continuing to work closely together, collaborating on performance engineering and the technical development of the tyres.”

*1 Based on Bridgestone internal data comparing Bridgestone premium summer tyres with and without ENLITEN Technology in the same tyre size (92Y 225/40R18 XL). Fisker will only take the R20 and R22 tyre sizes.

SOURCE: Bridgestone