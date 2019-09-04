First episode of CEO podcast Transportation Matters about automated driving

Transportation Matters – the CEO Podcast of Daimler Trucks & Buses goes on air today with its first episode. Host Martin Daum, Member of the Daimler AG Board of Management responsible for Daimler Trucks & Buses, welcomes Michael Fleming, CEO of the US-based company TORC Robotics for the opening season. In the 30-minute podcast talk, the focus is on the challenges and opportunities of automated driving in the freight business and also its social implications. TORC Robotics is a leading company in the area of self-driving vehicles with experience of the heavy freight industry.

In the first episode, Michael Fleming explains, among others, how the technology, and in particular the different automated driving sensors, function: “At a high level this technology [of automated driving] is very similar to what you and I do driving from home to work every day. We kind of divide it into three different bins, I think of it as: what you see, what you think and how you act. When you are driving to work or back home you are scanning the area looking for the lines in the road and is the road going to the right or to the left. Is there a car, pedestrian or something like that? Sort of perceiving the world.”

About the Podcast of Daimler Trucks & Buses

Transportation Matters is the first Daimler Trucks & Buses CEO Podcast about the commercial vehicle industry. Martin Daum, Member of the Daimler AG Board of Management responsible for Trucks & Buses, talks to international guests about social implications of the freight business and the current technological developments in the truck and bus industry. The first season of Transportation Matters consists of five episodes that will be broadcast in English or German on the first Wednesday of each month. Transportation Matters is available on all popular streaming platforms and www.daimler.com/transportation-matters/en.

SOURCE: Daimler