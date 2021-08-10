First BYD eBuses arrive in Finnish capital

BYD, the world’s leading provider of electric buses, has successfully delivered an additional 76 BYD eBuses to major Nordic public transport operator, Nobina, for use in the Finnish capital, Helsinki

BYD, the world’s leading provider of electric buses, has successfully delivered an additional 76 BYD eBuses to major Nordic public transport operator, Nobina, for use in the Finnish capital, Helsinki. The fulfilment completes Finland’s largest ever electric bus order – a 119-unit order for Nobina – and represents BYD’s second-ever delivery to Finland following the arrival of 43 units to Turku in June.

The new Nobina fleet features BYD’s latest 15-metre city eBus that debuted in European service in Turku. The operator is also receiving a broad range of eBus models, including 23 units of the best-selling 12-metre model, eight units of BYD’s recently updated 13-metre variant and 44 high-capacity 18-metre articulated buses.

Nobina and the Helsinki Regional Transport Authority (HSL) hosted an event to introduce the eBus range onto the streets of Helsinki today (Tuesday 10th August). Taking place at Nobina Finland’s headquarters, guests had the opportunity to participate in a tour of the local area onboard the new eBus fleet. Speeches were also made by Mårten Winqvist, Traffic Director at Nobina Oy and the Director of HSL’s Public Transport Department, Tero Anttila.

Representing more than half of the buses delivered to Helsinki, the 18-metre articulated eBus boasts a spacious interior capable of carrying 112 passengers and can charge up to 300kW through a roof-mounted pantograph, providing a convenient and efficient recharging process. In line with the units delivered to Turku, Helsinki’s 15-metre eBus offers a 47+3 seating capacity and a total passenger capacity of 90 passengers. BYD’s latest generation Iron-Phosphate batteries fitted to the 15-metre eBus can deliver a single-charge range of 400km under SORT test conditions.

All of Nobina’s new 12-metre eBuses feature a tailor-made seat layout capable of carrying 72 passengers. Built at BYD’s European production facility in Hungary, the 23 new units of the popular bus reinforce its position as the marque’s best-selling model in Europe.

Each bus is equipped with a full driver cab surround and BYD’s own Battery Thermal Management System technology to maximise battery life and optimise driving range in the cold conditions often experienced in Finland. Similarly, to ensure that the ambient temperature on-board the bus is always comfortable, climate pre-heating is fitted for use on early morning starts.

119 BYD eBuses for Nobina further underscores BYD’s position as the Nordic region’s leading supplier of electric buses, with nearly 600 vehicles either delivered or on order with public transport operators in over 20 towns and cities throughout Scandinavia. Collectively, BYD vehicles in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland have covered more than 25 million kilometres, resulting in a 27,000-tonne reduction in CO2 emissions.

With its Scandinavian head-office based in Sweden, BYD’s presence in the Nordic market began in 2015 with the launch of its zero-emissions, pure-electric buses. This was followed in 2018 by the introduction of the first BYD pure-electric articulated buses in Oslo, Norway. BYD electric buses are now a common sight across the region, with the marque’s popularity demonstrated through positive feedback from multiple PTAs and PTOs.

Petri Auno, the Managing Director of Nobina Finland, said that from mid-August Nobina will be the biggest electric bus operator in Finland, with more than 110 BYD full electric buses working across the Turku and Helsinki regions.

“I am happy and proud of this achievement,” Petri said. “We have had an extremely tight timeframe to deliver the buses and to build the infrastructure ready for operations to begin. With 100% commitment from all the parties, we have been able to hit this most challenging of targets.

“Although this is a big step for Nobina, our passengers and for the PTA’s in Finland, this is only the beginning. By this time next year, our ambition is to double the number of electric buses operated by Nobina in Finland. I want to thank BYD for their excellent, efficient service and hope that we can continue working together in the future.”

BYD Europe Managing Director, Isbrand Ho, said, “Nobina has historically been quick to embrace electric bus technology and our successful co-operation with the operator is allowing us to reach new cities and countries. The successful delivery of this major order has been achieved through an extremely efficient production process with an integrated approach throughout the BYD supply chain. We pride ourselves on the partnerships that we have with local businesses, to ensure the efficient, streamlined supply of products to our customers.

“Despite the significant challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added, “BYD was able to complete this eBus delivery on time. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Nobina as its new vehicles enter service in Helsinki.”

SOURCE: BYD