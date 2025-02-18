Fireman Access, an exclusive innovation by Renault Group, is now available with a free licence

Renault Group is making its Fireman Access system available to the global automotive industry as part of a free licencing policy. An exclusive safety system for electric vehicles, Fireman Access was developed as part of a unique partnership with the fire services

Renault Group has decided to make the Fireman Access patents freely available to the entire automotive industry. Car manufacturers and parts suppliers can now obtain a free licence for this innovation through the open collaborative platform at www.renault/universalpatent.com. In return, as part of this collaborative principle, licensees agree that any upgrades will be made available to other members of the community.

“Innovating to improve road safety is part of who we are at Renault. We’re particularly proud of the partnership developed with the fire services in recent years. Fireman Access is a practical demonstration of what can be achieved by combining our expertise as a manufacturer with the skills of the men and women who keep us safe every day. Today, I’m delighted to be making this innovation freely available, because when it comes to a subject like safety, we need to break down all the barriers. This move is also in keeping with the commitment made alongside the United Nations, to make mobility safer, all over the world,” said Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group.

The result of close collaboration between Renault Group and the fire services, Fireman Access is an exclusive innovation allowing emergency services to put out a fire on an electric vehicle in roughly the same time as on a combustion vehicle. From a technical standpoint, an adhesive disc is placed over an opening in the casing of the vehicle’s traction battery, effectively sealing it for normal use. If the vehicle catches fire and the flames spread to the battery, the powerful jet from the fire hose dislodges the disc and drenches the cells in water – the only fast and effective way of stopping thermal runaway. In this way, a battery fire can be extinguished in just a few minutes, compared with several hours and ten times as much water without this feature. Fireman Access thereby enables firefighters to return to operational readiness more quickly. Seven patents have been filed for this system, which is now fitted on all the electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles sold by Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize worldwide.

This initiative is the first practical expression of the commitment made by Renault Group to work alongside United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt, in raising awareness of road safety around the world and deploying technological innovations to save lives on the roads.

As part of this partnership, Renault Group is taking part in the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Marrakech, until 20 February. This event is an opportunity to turn the focus on the company’s historic commitment to road safety. At national level, the event allows Renault Group Morocco to develop closer ties between the expertise of the vehicle manufacturer with the skills of the country’s relevant services. It is also an opportunity for the subsidiary to draw attention to the many initiatives undertaken by its Foundation to raise awareness of road safety in schools across the country.

Road safety is central in Renault Group’s sustainable development strategy

The Group’s policy and action for road safety follows a 360-degree approach, revolves around four key areas – preventing, correcting, protecting and rescuing – and uses technologies that step in before, during and after road crashes. This continuous improvement journey, which started more than 50 years ago, is based on an accidentology database that is unmatched worldwide, the expertise of dedicated teams, and close cooperation with rescue services, the scientific and academic community, partner manufacturers and public authorities all working together to harness technology that puts people at the centre and makes mobility safer and accessible for all.

The Group’s commitment to road safety is encapsulated in the Renault’s Human First programme. Renault’s approach extends beyond the design of reliable cars. By developing advanced accident prevention systems, driving assist systems, passive and post-crash safety equipment and by accelerating the development of onboard technologies such as safety score[1], safety coach[2] and connected services, Renault is helping to improve safety for all road users. Launched in 2023, this programme is based on a collaboration between engineers, safety experts, product managers, the LAB[3], rescue services and fire services. Coupled with the latest technological innovations such as AI, it allows Renault to develop new solutions to bring down the number of accidents.

[1] Safety score analyses driving behaviour based on data from vehicle sensors.

[2] Safety coach provides advice based on the main risk markers identified while on the road. Winner of the 2024 Road Safety Innovation Award.

[3] An accidentology, biomechanics and human behaviour lab with 55 years of experience, set up in 1969 by Renault and PSA

