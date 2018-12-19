Ficosa reinforces its presence in Portugal with new facilities

Located in Maia, Ficocables is the company’s plant in Portugal and the group’s global centre of excellence and base of operations for seat and door systems

With an investment of €5 million, the Ficocables plant has been expanded, adding a new building to boost the company’s competitiveness, efficiency and production capacity in Portugal and provide a better workplace for all of its employees

The construction of this new building, with 7,800 m2 of space, has been was completed recently and it is expected to be operational by mid-January

19 December 2018.- Ficosa, top-tier global provider devoted to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high-technology vision, safety, connectivity and efficiency systems for the automotive and mobility sectors, boosts its presence in Portugal with a new 7,800 m2 facility. This new space, in which the company has invested €5 million, is an expansion of Ficocables, the Ficosa plant in the city of Maia (Oporto) that previously had more than 17,000 m2

These new facilities address Ficosa’s need to strengthen its capacities in Portugal by re-organising its facilities to boost competitiveness, efficiency and productivity, as well as providing a better workplace for all of its employees.

In this regard, the new building, which is fully built and expected to go into use this January, features newly created spaces equipped with the latest-generation technology meeting the very highest standards of energy efficiency. These include technical offices, engineering rooms and laboratories, with an updated image that is fresher and more modern. Likewise, it significantly increases the social spaces available to employees, including a canteen with food services, dining halls, first-aid area, new parking and outdoor green spaces.

In the words of Costa Pereira, Ficosa Country Manager in Portugal: “The decision to strengthen the Ficocables plant by constructing a new building is based not only on our desire to boost its efficiency and production capacity to better meet the needs of the European market, but also to better serve our customers and offer a better future for everyone who is part of our team, in modern and more competitive facilities.”