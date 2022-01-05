Fiat New 500 at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022

The Italian icon in its two versions, New 500 3+1 and the New (500)RED , is on display in the Electrification Zone, one of the four on the Stellantis stand @ CES

The Italian icon in its two versions, New 500 3+1 and the New (500)RED , is on display in the Electrification Zone, one of the four on the Stellantis stand @ CES.

CES® 2022, January 5th to 8th, is the world’s pre-eminent technology event and the ideal setting to showcase Stellantis’ capabilities today and preview the future of advanced electrification, interior cabin technology, autonomy and connectivity.

And the Italian Brand plays its role within the Group, showcasing its most iconic and high-tech model: the FIAT flagship. The all-electric New 500 is designed for the next decade and to suit the needs of electric mobility in the city centers of the future.

The New 500 is a true milestone in the FIAT electrification process: the most iconic and popular FIAT model has become totally new, full-electric and electric alone. Around the world, the 500 is the epitome of the Italian car: beautiful, a classic design, a work of art, an inspiration. In one word: an icon.

The New 500 is entirely developed, engineered and produced in Turin, Italy where the 500 was born and has become the company’s best-selling BEV. Besides, the New 500 is a true global icon, available in Europe, Israel and Brazil, with its launch in Japan planned for 2022.

The small new FIAT EV has broken down the ‘conventional’ barriers to electric: range (up to 320 km WLTP, increasing to 460 km in the urban cycle alone), charging times (85-kW Fastcharge as standard) and complexity of use (“Tech it Easy”). The New 500 is the first city car with Level 2 Assisted Driving, as well as the availability of three different bodies: hatchback, cabrio and 3+1. Courtesy of the new fifth-generation Uconnect Infotainment system, the New 500 is always connected. “Hey FIAT” is the advanced voice recognition system, so you can talk to the car just by using the wake words “Hey FIAT”.

The New 500 3+1 is the most “versatile” New 500. It features a unique “magic door” to make it easier for the passengers to get in, and everything you might need on the rear seats. This “magic door” fits in harmoniously with the car’s structure, with no changes to its design or dimensions, both remaining those of an agile city car. Instead, it exponentially increases the ease of use, so passengers can easily get into the rear seats and bulky items can easily be loaded. As an alternative, the central pillar – to which the front door is usually hinged – is fully integrated into the third door, which creates an enormous access space when opened.

The New (500)RED is “Made for the Planet, Made for its People” and has a clear mission to protect the environment and people: it’s electric, it respects the environment and it makes a contribution to a more sustainable future. That mission is now going even further with (RED) on board. The New (500)RED is 100% electric, thus making its contribution to the fight against pollution; it is also a car with great ethical content courtesy of the partnership with (RED) – the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, committed to combating pandemics for over 15 years.

Together with the Jeep and Ram brands, FIAT has committed to donate at least $4 million to support the work of the Global Fund in fighting pandemics around the world in the next three years. The New (500)RED is also the ideal ambassador to convey the message to the U.S., thanks to its presence at CES.

SOURCE: Stellantis