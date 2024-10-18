Ferrari selects Michelin for its new Ferrari F80 supercar

Leveraging its digital prowess and high-tech expertise, Michelin developed the tire in just 15 months.

Michelin has been chosen exclusively by the Italian manufacturer as an original equipment supplier for its Ferrari F80 supercar.

Two world firsts: Michelin used technological advances from the world of motorsport, combined with innovative processes, to meet the extraordinary performance requirements of the prancing horse supercar.

Leveraging its digital prowess and high-tech expertise, Michelin developed the tire in just 15 months.

An exceptional tire for an exceptional car: for the Ferrari F80, Michelin has developed an exclusive K1 tire inspired by the MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2R range. For this outstanding vehicle, Michelin started from scratch and pushed all the limits of pure performance on dry surfaces, thanks to unrivalled engineering.

The K1 MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 R on the F80 is the best tire ever designed by Michelin for Ferrari. It was developed in just 15 months and boasts two world exclusives: new technologies from the world of motorsport and new processes. It is also the widest tire Michelin has ever produced for the manufacturer. The front tires on the F80 are classic in size, measuring 285 x 30 R20, while the rear tires are 345 x 30 R21 – a size reserved for supercars.

Leveraging its digital prowess, Michelin has developed unique modelling systems for tires to simulate the most extreme situations. These patented and encryption-protected algorithms are the most advanced in the world and enable Michelin to make great strides in virtual research.

Concomitantly, Michelin has spearheaded a virtual industrial development program to define and optimize its production process.

The F80 tires are produced using Michelin’s exclusive C3M machines. This production process, the only one of its kind in the world, can produce a tire with an accuracy of one tenth of a millimeter, with each tire entering the realm of haute couture!

About Michelin:

Michelin is developing world-leading manufacturing of composites and experiences that transform our everyday lives. A pioneer in the science of materials for over 130 years, Michelin relies on unique expertise to make a significant contribution to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Thanks to its unequalled mastery of polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating in order to produce high quality tires and critical components for demanding sectors such as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care taken with its products and its intimate knowledge of their uses allow it to provide its clients with exceptional experiences, whether these are solutions based on data and artificial intelligence for professional fleets, or the discovery of remarkable restaurants and hotels recommended by the MICHELIN Guide.

