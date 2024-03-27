Ferrari meets SK On to sign memorandum of understanding to continue to lead innovation in cell technology

Ferrari Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna and Ferrari Chief Research and Development Officer Ernesto Lasalandra met Chief Executive Officer of SK On, Lee Seok-hee, at the SK Seorin Building in Seoul on March 26 to sign an MoU to renew the two companies’ on-going technological collaboration and share valuable insights

Ferrari Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna and Ferrari Chief Research and Development Officer Ernesto Lasalandra met Chief Executive Officer of SK On, Lee Seok-hee, at the SK Seorin Building in Seoul on March 26 to sign an MoU to renew the two companies’ on-going technological collaboration and share valuable insights. These exchanges help both companies envision new possibilities and potential solutions to drive continuous improvement.

Since 2019 SK On, a leading global electric vehicle battery manufacturer, has been supplying battery cells for the Italian sports car manufacturer’s most powerful models, starting with the marque’s first ever range supercar and PHEV, the SF90 Stradale and its open-top variant, the SF90 Spider. This was followed in 2021 by the 296 GTB and in 2022 by the 296 GTS.

Last year saw the launch of the limited-edition special version of the SF90 Stradale, the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider, which represent the pinnacle of the company’s range with a combined power output from the V8 ICE and electric motors of 1030 cv.

“When companies and suppliers come together, collaboration powers common progress,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “We are working together with SK On to explore new frontiers and fuel the energy of shared ideas.”

“We are excited to contribute to the continuing exploration of innovation with Ferrari which leads the global sports car market,” said Lee Seok-hee, CEO of SK On. “Combining expertise and technologies from the two companies, we expect to provide clients with new experiences and values.”

SOURCE: Ferrari