Federation International De L’automobile to steer change at COP28 with smart driving challenge

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) is giving drivers around the world the chance to make their mark on COP28 through the Drive Change Today – FIA Smart Driving Challenge, developed in partnership with AI data analytics company Greater Than.

From 22 November to 12 December, Drive Change Today will encourage participants to drive in a safer and more eco-friendly way.

In addition to everyday drivers from around the world and COP28 attendees, 10,000 cars from fleets in the UAE will be invited to participate in Drive Change Today during the conference period, with the support of FIA Member the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO).

Drive Change Today builds on the success of the existing FIA Smart Driving Challenge programme. Since 2019, the FIA has given drivers the opportunity to compete to be named the smartest driver over the course of a year-long season. The programme has succeeded in driving meaningful change amongst its users, with participants achieving an average energy saving of 12% in 2023.

Accessed through an app designed with Greater Than’s revolutionary pattern AI technology, the challenge analyses and scores a participant’s day-to-day driving. The app also gives guidance on how to reduce carbon emissions or energy consumption and improve a driver’s ability to focus, anticipate, and adapt their speed to circumstances. The overall AI ‘smart score’ that drivers achieve for each drive will ultimately be used to decide the winner.

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge programme will be displayed at the FIA’s stand in the COP28 Blue Zone throughout the conference. This display will act as an ongoing reminder of the importance of behavioural change in the journey to net zero and of the FIA’s call to prioritise mobility users in sustainability policy-making.

The challenge is just one of the FIA’s activations at COP28 this year. The Federation will also be hosting an FIA event in the Green Zone on Transport Day (6 December, 10am – Green Zone Main Stage – Al Forsan Park), gathering experts from across the worlds of mobility and motor sport to discuss the just transition to a safe, sustainable, inclusive and accessible mobility future.

FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism Jacob Bangsgaard commented: “Bringing the Drive Change Today – FIA Smart Driving Challenge to COP28 is an important milestone for us and a testament to our commitment to sustainable mobility. We believe that grassroots initiatives, especially when they rely on the best technological breakthroughs, are integral in delivering transformative solutions to climate change.

“By encouraging drivers to make small changes to their everyday lives, we can build a better, more sustainable future for the planet and for the road users we represent.”

Greater Than Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO Johanna Forseke commented: “The role that technological innovation plays in achieving a sustainable future cannot be understated. We feel passionately about utilising advances, such as AI, to empower drivers with meaningful and impactful insights, that in turn help the environment.

“The FIA Smart Driving Challenge steps this up a gear, encouraging smarter, cleaner, and safer driving behaviour. We’re excited to showcase the challenge at COP28, and hopefully inspire more drivers to get on the road to net zero.”

Source: FIA