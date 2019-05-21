FCA statement regarding Michigan and Detroit investment

“Thanks to the strong support of Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and city of Detroit, I am pleased to confirm that plans to invest in our Jefferson North Assembly Plant and build a new state-of-the-art assembly plant in Detroit have been given the green light. At FCA, we are continuing to build a secure future, not only for our Company but also for the communities in which we operate. This investment enables us to deliver on this promise in the state and city we call home.”

Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA – North America

SOURCE: FCA