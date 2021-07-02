FCA Canada reports second quarter 2021 sales results

FCA Canada today reported second quarter 2021 total sales of 40,490 vehicles, an increase of 20% from 33,718 sold in Q2 2020. For the calendar year, sales of 86,567 represent an increase of 11% versus this time last year

FCA Canada today reported second quarter 2021 total sales of 40,490 vehicles, an increase of 20% from 33,718 sold in Q2 2020. For the calendar year, sales of 86,567 represent an increase of 11% versus this time last year.

“Despite all of the challenges facing our industry, Jeep recorded double-digit sales increases for nearly all of its nameplates,” said David Buckingham, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “2021 is a big year for Jeep as we add new models like the all-new Grand Cherokee. It is a transformational year as well, as the brand enters a new premium space with the extension of the Wagoneer brand and lays the groundwork for more electrification following the successful implementation of Jeep Wrangler 4xe.”

Jeep brand total sales of 14,297 in Q2 represent a 37% increase compared with the prior year. At retail, the increase is 43% when measured against Q2 of 2020. Within the brand, Cherokee sales of 2,955 are up 111%, Compass sales of 1,114 are up 47%, Grand Cherokee sales of 4,162 are up 51% and Wrangler sales of 5,084 represent an increase of 19%.

As the brand continues its 80th Anniversary this year, it is elevating its capability game yet again with the introduction of the new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package. With 35-inch tires straight from the factory, this latest Wrangler brings improved approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability. It debuts July 14 at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, alongside the new 2022 Jeep Compass.

Wagoneer will follow in the second half of 2021. A premium extension of the Jeep brand, it is designed and engineered to compete in the heart of the large SUV segment, appealing to the classic, ever-growing North American family and the couple that has it all. The ability to seat up to eight passengers and carry everything that comes with them is what the Wagoneer experience is all about.

Ram brand sales are up 8% for the quarter with 19,238 trucks sold, compared with 17,731 sold in the same timeframe of 2020. Looking specifically at Ram pickup trucks, there was an 8% increase in sales with 18,417 trucks sold, compared with 16,993 sold in Q2 of the prior year. In terms of retail sales, Ram brand sales were up 2% from the same time in 2020.

Just this week, Ram brand commemorated a decade of luxury pickup truck leadership by introducing the new 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition. The ultimate combination of capability, luxury and refinement, the Crew Cab 4×4 features an available exclusive Blue Shade exterior colour and a new Indigo/Sea Salt Grey interior colour and much more. The Limited 10th Anniversary Edition features unique technology, materials and storage solutions, plus a well-crafted, high-quality feel and appearance.

Chrysler, Dodge and Alfa Romeo brands each recorded increases this quarter. Individual nameplate increases were reported for Chrysler 300, Pacifica, Dodge Charger, Challenger, Durango, Alfa Romeo Giulia, 4C and Stelvio when compared with results from Q2 of 2020.

SOURCE: Stellantis