FCA Canada reports first-quarter 2020 sales

FCA Canada sales for the first quarter of 2020 were 44,140 vehicles compared with 54,336 for the same period a year earlier. The decline in first-quarter sales was largely attributed to the negative economic impact of the coronavirus in March and eroded an otherwise strong start in January and February. The majority of the decline can be attributed to a reduction in fleet sales of 28 per cent compared with results from Q1 of 2019.
Quarterly highlights include a spike in Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck sales, up 50 per cent to 3,282. Overall Ram pickup truck sales were flat year over year with 19,179 sold during the quarter. Additionally, Dodge Grand Caravan sales of 8,408 represent a 2 per cent increase from Q1 of 2019.
“We want to thank the dealers who have been able to remain open during these difficult times in order to ensure that all Canadians’ transportation needs are met, especially our nation’s first responders and health professionals,” said FCA Canada President and CEO Dave Buckingham.
FCA is offering no payment for 120 days on all 2019 and 2020 models, across all brands. The Company continues to work with its various financing providers, many of which are offering financial relief to consumers who may need it. Effective today, FCA will ease the purchase process through the “Drive Forward” initiative, which provides consumers with incentives, as well as online tools to improve their retail experience.
|Canada Sales Summary JANUARY-MARCH 2020
|Month Sales
|Vol %
|CYTD Sales
|Vol %
|Model
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Compass
|989
|2,414
|-59%
|989
|2,414
|-59%
|Patriot
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|0
|NA
|Wrangler
|3,677
|6,431
|-43%
|3,677
|6,431
|-43%
|Gladiator
|723
|2
|NEW
|723
|2
|NEW
|Cherokee
|1,689
|3,500
|-52%
|1,689
|3,500
|-52%
|Grand Cherokee
|4,087
|4,777
|-14%
|4,087
|4,777
|-14%
|Renegade
|85
|173
|-51%
|85
|173
|-51%
|JEEP BRAND
|11,250
|17,297
|-35%
|11,250
|17,297
|-35%
|300
|200
|1,128
|-82%
|200
|1,128
|-82%
|200
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|0
|NA
|Pacifica
|674
|816
|-17%
|674
|816
|-17%
|CHRYSLER BRAND
|874
|1,944
|-55%
|874
|1,944
|-55%
|Dart
|0
|1
|-100%
|0
|1
|-100%
|Charger
|499
|1,941
|-74%
|499
|1,941
|-74%
|Challenger
|283
|651
|-57%
|283
|651
|-57%
|Viper
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|0
|NA
|Journey
|102
|760
|-87%
|102
|760
|-87%
|Caravan
|8,408
|8,206
|2%
|8,408
|8,206
|2%
|Durango
|2,015
|2,615
|-23%
|2,015
|2,615
|-23%
|DODGE BRAND
|11,307
|14,174
|-20%
|11,307
|14,174
|-20%
|Ram P/U
|19,179
|19,120
|0%
|19,179
|19,120
|0%
|ProMaster Van
|1,267
|1,315
|-4%
|1,267
|1,315
|-4%
|ProMaster City
|84
|247
|-66%
|84
|247
|-66%
|RAM BRAND
|20,530
|20,682
|-1%
|20,530
|20,682
|-1%
|Giulia
|38
|63
|-40%
|38
|63
|-40%
|Alfa 4C
|5
|9
|-44%
|5
|9
|-44%
|Alfa Stelvio
|72
|82
|-12%
|72
|82
|-12%
|ALFA BRAND
|115
|154
|-25%
|115
|154
|-25%
|500
|12
|31
|-61%
|12
|31
|-61%
|500L
|5
|2
|150%
|5
|2
|150%
|500X
|16
|13
|23%
|16
|13
|23%
|Spider
|31
|39
|-21%
|31
|39
|-21%
|FIAT BRAND
|64
|85
|-25%
|64
|85
|-25%
|TOTAL FCA CANADA
|44,140
|54,336
|-19%
|44,140
|54,336
|-19%
SOURCE: FCA