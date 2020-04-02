FCA Canada reports first-quarter 2020 sales

FCA Canada sales for the first quarter of 2020 were 44,140 vehicles compared with 54,336 for the same period a year earlier. The decline in first-quarter sales was largely attributed to the negative economic impact of the coronavirus in March and eroded an otherwise strong start in January and February. The majority of the decline can be attributed to a reduction in fleet sales of 28 per cent compared with results from Q1 of 2019.

Quarterly highlights include a spike in Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck sales, up 50 per cent to 3,282. Overall Ram pickup truck sales were flat year over year with 19,179 sold during the quarter. Additionally, Dodge Grand Caravan sales of 8,408 represent a 2 per cent increase from Q1 of 2019.

“We want to thank the dealers who have been able to remain open during these difficult times in order to ensure that all Canadians’ transportation needs are met, especially our nation’s first responders and health professionals,” said FCA Canada President and CEO Dave Buckingham.

FCA is offering no payment for 120 days on all 2019 and 2020 models, across all brands. The Company continues to work with its various financing providers, many of which are offering financial relief to consumers who may need it. Effective today, FCA will ease the purchase process through the “Drive Forward” initiative, which provides consumers with incentives, as well as online tools to improve their retail experience.

Canada Sales Summary JANUARY-MARCH 2020 Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 989 2,414 -59% 989 2,414 -59% Patriot 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Wrangler 3,677 6,431 -43% 3,677 6,431 -43% Gladiator 723 2 NEW 723 2 NEW Cherokee 1,689 3,500 -52% 1,689 3,500 -52% Grand Cherokee 4,087 4,777 -14% 4,087 4,777 -14% Renegade 85 173 -51% 85 173 -51% JEEP BRAND 11,250 17,297 -35% 11,250 17,297 -35% 300 200 1,128 -82% 200 1,128 -82% 200 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Pacifica 674 816 -17% 674 816 -17% CHRYSLER BRAND 874 1,944 -55% 874 1,944 -55% Dart 0 1 -100% 0 1 -100% Charger 499 1,941 -74% 499 1,941 -74% Challenger 283 651 -57% 283 651 -57% Viper 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Journey 102 760 -87% 102 760 -87% Caravan 8,408 8,206 2% 8,408 8,206 2% Durango 2,015 2,615 -23% 2,015 2,615 -23% DODGE BRAND 11,307 14,174 -20% 11,307 14,174 -20% Ram P/U 19,179 19,120 0% 19,179 19,120 0% ProMaster Van 1,267 1,315 -4% 1,267 1,315 -4% ProMaster City 84 247 -66% 84 247 -66% RAM BRAND 20,530 20,682 -1% 20,530 20,682 -1% Giulia 38 63 -40% 38 63 -40% Alfa 4C 5 9 -44% 5 9 -44% Alfa Stelvio 72 82 -12% 72 82 -12% ALFA BRAND 115 154 -25% 115 154 -25% 500 12 31 -61% 12 31 -61% 500L 5 2 150% 5 2 150% 500X 16 13 23% 16 13 23% Spider 31 39 -21% 31 39 -21% FIAT BRAND 64 85 -25% 64 85 -25% TOTAL FCA CANADA 44,140 54,336 -19% 44,140 54,336 -19%

SOURCE: FCA