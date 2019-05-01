FCA Canada reports 2019 April sales

FCA Canada today reported April 2019 sales of 20,802.

“Through the first four months of 2019, Ram light-duty pickup trucks and Jeep® Grand Cherokee continue to gain momentum in the Canadian market,” said FCA Canada President and CEO Reid Bigland. “For the month of April, these two raised the bar even further with year-over-year sales growth of 21 and 80 per cent, respectively. Rounding out our top five performing vehicles were Ram heavy-duty trucks, Jeep Wrangler and Dodge Durango — all of which had significant year-over-year sales growth.”

Ram brand sales were up 31 per cent with 8,898 trucks sold in April 2019, compared with results from the same month one year ago. Ram light-duty truck sales were up 21 per cent, while Ram heavy-duty truck sales were up 122 per cent.

Jeep brand sales of 6,297 were up 2 per cent compared with April 2018 sales. Jeep Grand Cherokee led the year-over-year increase for the brand with sales of 1,776, up 80 per cent. Jeep Wrangler sales of 2,510 were up 21 per cent compared with 2,073 vehicles reported in April of 2018. These results earn Jeep Wrangler an April sales record.

Dodge Durango saw its sales more than triple from April of 2018, with 1,754 vehicles reported. These results represent an all-time record month for the popular three-row crossover.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: FCA