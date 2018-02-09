FCA Canada: Ram and Mopar Customize the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 at Chicago Auto Show

– The Ram Truck and Mopar brands teamed up today at the Chicago Auto Show (CAS) to debut an outdoor-sport-themed 2019 Ram 1500 modified with a selection of the more than 200 Mopar parts and accessories available for the all-new truck.

The customized show truck highlights the large menu of Mopar products, created through thousands of hours of testing and validation, available for the all-new Ram 1500. The fit, finish and function of all Mopar parts and accessories were developed in close concert with Ram Truck engineers and designers to harmonize with the all-new Ram.

“At the Chicago Auto Show, Mopar is showcasing the art of the possible when it comes to accessorizing the all-new Ram 1500,” said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA. “With more than 200 parts and accessories, available at launch, Mopar delivers the largest array of factory-backed, authentic products to personalize the new Ram 1500 and make it truly one of a kind.”

The Flame Red 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn Sport 4×4 showcased at the Chicago Auto Show is equipped for the outdoors with a 5 centimetre (2-inch) Mopar lift kit that delivers additional off-road clearance and an aggressive appearance, while accommodating oversize, large tread 35-inch tires. Mopar 18-inch, six-lug off-road beadlock-capable wheels with matching trim rings keep the tires pegged to the rims when aired down for increased off-road grip and traction.

Black Mopar off-road wheel flares accentuate the 35-inch tires and provide additional defense against trail hazards. Durable, body-length Mopar off-road cast aluminum running boards add both visual appeal and functionality, with a skid-resistant stepping surface that offers better grip in muddy or wet conditions.

The 5-ft. x 7-in. bed features a unique Mopar offering that will be available in the near future — a lifestyle Ram Rack, first shown as a prototype part on the Ram Macho Power Wagon concept vehicle at the 2016 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show. Large gear can be secured to the truck, demonstrating the capacity of the Ram Rack to store and transport a variety of lifestyle equipment.

The rear Ram Rack is adjustable, with the ability to slide all the way up to the front Ram Rack. The Ram Rack system mounts to the available production bed utility rails. A Mopar bed step featuring an articulating arm lowers down for easy access.

The new Mopar “Ram Airflow” cold-air intake system feeds a steady flow of fresh air to the 395 horsepower, 410 lb.-ft. of torque, 5.7-litre HEMI® V-8 engine. The intake, scheduled for availability later this year, is compatible with all hood applications for the all-new Ram and works in concert with the Mopar performance cat-back exhaust, which is constructed from AL409 stainless steel and emits a deep exhaust note.

Mopar 12.7 cm (5-in.) dual exhaust tips complete the package and feature dual wall thickness, fitting snug to the bumper and providing a smoother edge. Other exterior touches include matching black Mopar hood graphic stripes, blacked out Ram emblems and badging, front tow hooks and a Mopar logo hitch plug.

Inside, premium black Katzkin leather seats in the front and back are embroidered with Rebel red Ram’s Head logos on the seatbacks. The same Rebel red stitching also accents the seats, door trim and centre console. New Mopar all-weather floor mats are embellished with the Ram’s head logo and constructed with deeper channels and higher, more rigid sidewalls to contain water and other debris. Mopar brushed aluminum door sill guards carry the R-A-M text logo.

Mopar Factory Options

All-new 2019 Ram 1500 owners can add select Mopar accessories even before taking the keys via Mopar Factory Options.

Mopar Factory Options installed prior to vehicle’s delivery are covered by the original warranty and are included in the Monroney label, giving the consumer the added advantage of having their customization included in the financing package.

For more information on Mopar parts and accessories for the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, visit www.mopar.ca.