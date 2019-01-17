FCA Canada: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid named best EV in Canada for 2019 by Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

Award comes via six months of voting and real-world testing by expert national automotive critics evaluating all vehicles available to Canadian buyers

The first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment, Pacifica Hybrid achieves up to 3.0 Le/100 km in electric-only mode in city driving, an all-electric range of more than 50 kilometres (31 miles) and a total range of more than 800 kilometres (497 miles)

Best EV in Canada for 2019 recognition adds to a list of accolades that have made Chrysler Pacifica the most awarded minivan of the past two years

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid bested four rivals to take the crown

Win represents an AJAC hat trick for the built-in-Canada Chrysler Pacifica, which won Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year in 2018 and Best New Large Utility Vehicle in 2017

Pacifica Hybrid is now a finalist for Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

FCA Canada announced today that the Canadian-made Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid has been named Best EV in Canada for 2019 by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) in its annual Canadian Car and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards program.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the first and only electrified minivan. It takes Chrysler brand’s already segment-leading family vehicle a step further with its innovative, plug-in hybrid powertrain, achieving up to 3.0 Le/100 km in electric-only mode in city driving, more than 50 kilometres (31 miles) of all-electric range via its 16-kWh lithium ion (Li-ion) battery and a total range of more than 800 kilometres (497 miles).

Proudly made in Windsor, Ontario, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid overcame four rivals to take AJAC’s 2019 Best Electric Vehicle crown, including full-electrics and other Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs).

AJAC is a long-running and respected national association of automotive journalists who test drive and report on new vehicles for various media outlets across the country. The annual Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards program is an integral part of the association, providing consumers with expert advice and data to inform their vehicle buying decision. This year, 65 member journalists submitted 1,575 ballots on 55 eligible vehicles, generating around 50,000 data points.

“We’re very proud to receive this homegrown award for Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid from the expert members of AJAC,” said Reid Bigland, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “It is the third AJAC win in three years for our game-changing minivan and highlights the Hybrid’s exclusive combination of a cutting-edge, highly-efficient powertrain, advanced connectivity, safety, comfort and family-focused utility. With over 110 awards since its debut, Chrysler Pacifica remains the most awarded minivan in the marketplace.”

Previously, AJAC recognized the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid as Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year in 2018 and Best New Large Utility Vehicle in 2017.

As the Best EV in Canada for 2019, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is now eligible to be named 2019 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, February 14, 2019.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves up to 3.0 Le/100 km in electric-only mode in city driving, more than 50 kilometres (31 miles) of all-electric range and a total range of more than 800 kilometres (497 miles).

With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theatre rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wi-Fi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today’s families and have earned their spots as the most awarded minivans of the year.

Source: FCA