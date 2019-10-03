Faurecia celebrates the opening of its technology platform in Tel Aviv focusing on cybersecurity

As vehicles are becoming increasingly connected and providing new user experiences, the reinforcement of passenger safety and data security is essential. Faurecia will hence develop its cybersecurity expertise through collaboration with local startups and major innovation clusters giving access to emerging trends and new technologies. This will enable the Group to propose complete end-to-end solutions integrated into the vehicle, securing the software, data and cloud connectivity.

In addition to securing its solutions, Faurecia has also been working to globally assess and protect its network of industrial sites and offices from cyber security risks. As of today, 60 dedicated cyber security experts are working to prevent, detect and control cyber security issues and the newly established Tel Aviv platform will contribute to reinforce the overall strategy.