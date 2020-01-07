Eye-catching design and high-end technologies to start the new decade with Nissan N-TEC Edition

Nissan is starting the new decade in style with the launch of a tech and design edition on its core models MICRA, QASHQAI and X- TRAIL.

Called N-TEC, this special version will upscale the range, with an exclusive, luxury look. All of the models feature unique, sleek, black external styling additions, so customers can begin the 2020s at the wheel of their sophisticated N-TEC MICRA, QASHQAI or X- TRAIL.

The N-TEC special version will also upscale the drive by bringing Nissan Intelligent Mobility innovations to a wider audience than ever before.

The QASHQAI N-TEC has a striking new look with all-black 19-inch alloy wheels and details including darkened headlamps. The black-themed upgrade continues inside the QASHQAI N-TEC with PVC/Alcantara®-trimmed seats. Technology is also upgraded, adding the advanced ProPILOT system and Intelligent Park Assist, which are usually available on the range-topping grades. To further help drivers enjoy their drive, the QASHQAI N-TEC features the NissanConne.ct infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to ensure effortless connection to digital life.

For customers who need more space, X-TRAIL N-TEC is available as a five or seven- seater, with two or four wheel-drive. It features 18-inch black alloy wheels, dark chrome V-motion grille, and gloss black details such as roof rails and mirror caps. Metallic paint is included and for an added touch of style and luxury, this special X- TRAIL boasts door sill protectors with illuminated N-TEC lettering. It also features ProPILOT on models fitted with an automatic gearbox in addition to Nissan’s acclaimed Safety Shield package.

The final member of the N-TEC family is the MICRA N-TEC. Based on the Acenta grade, it continues the black theme with sporty 17-inch black alloy wheels, gloss black details, privacy glass and front fog lights. To increase convenience, the NissanConnect infotainment system packages a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as rear parking sensors to help protect the MICRA when reversing. Safety technology includes Intelligent Emergency Braking to assist the driver in potential emergency situations.

The N-TEC edition will be available from January 2020.

SOURCE: Nissan