Excitement builds for the Dongfeng Global Partners Summit, paving the way for international development

As globalization accelerates, the Chinese automotive industry is seizing new opportunities for international growth

As globalization accelerates, the Chinese automotive industry is seizing new opportunities for international growth. Dongfeng Motor Corporation, a leading player in China’s automotive sector, consistently stands at the forefront of the era, actively expanding its presence in overseas markets. In this vibrant season of renewal, we eagerly anticipate the grand opening of the 2024 Dongfeng Global Partners Summit, heralding a new chapter in the international development of Dongfeng automobiles.

Scheduled to be held by Dongfeng Motor Corporation, this summit will gather overseas distributors from around the world to discuss collaborative strategies and jointly sketch the new blueprint for Dongfeng’s international development.

The summit consists of two sessions tailored to meet the needs of different partners: PV (Passenger Vehicle) and CV (Commercial Vehicle). The PV session will be held on April 23rd at the Westin Hotel in Hankou, Wuhan, while the CV session will commence with grandeur on April 25th at the Ya Ge Hotel in Shiyan. Both sessions have attracted the enthusiastic participation of over two hundred overseas distributors, hailing from various corners of the globe, all eagerly anticipating to deepen cooperation and seek mutual growth in this grand gathering.

The agenda of the summit is rich and diverse, divided into four modules, each carrying different missions and expectations. The main module will feature speeches by industry experts and corporate executives, sharing Dongfeng’s development strategies and achievements in overseas markets, providing valuable industry insights and development suggestions for partners. The cooperative negotiation sub-session will serve as an excellent platform for exchanging ideas and exploring cooperation opportunities among attendees, fostering deeper collaboration and broader market expansion.

Furthermore, the experiential test drive module will provide attendees with the opportunity to personally experience Dongfeng’s outstanding quality and exquisite craftsmanship. The reception and logistics module will ensure the smooth running of the summit by providing attentive services to all participants.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation has always been committed to promoting the internationalization of Chinese automobiles. Through continuous innovation and quality improvement, it has gained increasing favor among overseas consumers. The convening of this global partners summit will further strengthen the close collaboration between Dongfeng and its global partners, jointly driving the international development of the Chinese automotive industry.

We look forward to witnessing, alongside partners from around the world, Dongfeng’s splendid achievements overseas at this grand event, and collectively shaping a brighter future. Let us join hands and forge a new chapter in the international development of Dongfeng automobiles!

SOURCE: Dongfeng