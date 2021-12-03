EVs, assemble! Nissan presents first-ever Autopia 2099

2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover set to appear at all-electric car show

Fresh off its West Coast debut at the recent Los Angeles Auto Show, EV enthusiasts have another chance to get up close and personal with the all-new Nissan Ariya electric crossover at the first ever Autopia 2099. Nissan is the presenting sponsor of the event that will be “a gathering of electric car appreciators.”

The 2022 Nissan LEAF and Nissan Formula E race car will also be on display. Autopia 2099 will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST at Optimist Studios, which are located near the Los Angeles International Airport.

“As a global pioneer in electric vehicles, Nissan is pleased to support the first-ever Autopia 2099, a one-of-a-kind electric vehicle event where EV enthusiasts from all over will come together for a vibrant exchange of ideas and passion,” said Aditya Jairaj, director, EV Marketing and Sales, Nissan U.S.

“The Autopia 2099 team is so excited to have the support of Nissan for our inaugural event, said Bradley Brownell, an automotive journalist who co-founded Autopia 2099 and Radwood. “The current state of transportation electrification owes a lot to the long line of EVs that Nissan has produced over the years. Nissan has been there since the beginning, building the types of electric cars people actually need, and we could not be happier to join forces to make Autopia 2099 as incredible as we know it will be.”

Along with the Nissan Ariya and LEAF, from 1 to 2 p.m. the Nissan booth will host ‘plantrepreneur’ Nick Cutsumpas, also known as “Farmer Nick.” Cutsumpas is passionate about all things sustainable. He will discuss how plants lead to sustainable choices and his experiences living with the all-electric Nissan LEAF over the past year. As a full-time plant coach and apartment farmer, Nick’s mission is to give people the knowledge and confidence they need to create their own green spaces in pursuit of regenerative environmental action.

Nissan Ariya reservations now open

The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover is getting closer to its upcoming U.S. on-sale date with the opening of a special reservation portal at NissanUSA.com/ariya/reserve1.

Four Nissan Ariya models will initially be available, each equipped with an advanced liquid-cooled 87 kWh Lithium-Ion battery (usable battery capacity), CCS quick charge port, available ProPILOT Assist 2.0, wireless Apple CarPlay® and wired Android Auto, a lounge-like premium interior and Nissan Safety Shield® 360. Additional models will be available at a later date.

The Nissan Ariya offers powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation. With an estimated range of up to approximately 300 miles2 for the Venture+ model, Ariya is the perfect partner for daily commutes and road trips alike.

Additionally, the first 10,000 reservations made before Jan. 31, 2022 may qualify for a two-year, free EVgo membership plus $500 in charging credits upon purchase3.That’s worth up to an estimated 5,000 miles of EV driving for Ariya Venture+4.

Ariya deliveries for front-wheel drive models will begin next fall at more than 890 select Nissan U.S. dealers. Deliveries for all-wheel drive models will begin in late fall.

