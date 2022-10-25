EVIOS Plc acquires Andersen EV business

EVIOS launched in April 2022, and has already secured over £5.8M in funding from investors

British home EV charge point manufacturer, EVIOS, has acquired the prestige EV home charging business Andersen EV. The management of EVIOS has indicated that the two brands will co-exist, serving different parts of the EV market and benefitting from shared investment in technology, installation personnel and customer support.

Production of Andersen units will recommence immediately and all associated customer support services will be merged with the existing operation at EVIOS’s Bedfordshire-based headquarters. Installations will be fulfilled via EVIOS’s in-house installation team which provides full nationwide coverage.

EVIOS will fully support Andersen’s existing customer base across the UK and will honour any remaining product warranties. Putting customer needs at the forefront of the takeover process, EVIOS has also announced that it will fulfil over 200 pending product orders and will continue to operate Andersen-ev.com and the Kønnect+ app, which helps Andersen users manage, change and report on their charging activity.

Andersen’s A2 product is renowned for its sleek profile, premium finish, and minimalist design, allowing it to blend discreetly with its surroundings.

EVIOS Chief Executive, David Martell comments: “Andersen’s design-led positioning complements our leadership in technology and functionality, and running both brands in parallel will help us to serve an even broader range of customers. The EVIOS One provides intuitive and intelligent home charging for the mainstream while the Andersen charge point serves premium buyers attracted to design and aesthetics,” he continued.

Andersen was appointed as a recommended installer for Porsche GB and a preferred supplier for Jaguar Land Rover in the UK. With its premium features and aesthetics, the brand has become a highly popular choice among discerning EV drivers since its launch in 2015. EVIOS is well positioned to continue supporting Andersen’s retailers and its customer base, thanks to longer opening times for customer support (including Saturdays) in addition to its own network of dedicated installers across the UK.

EVIOS was launched in April this year by David Martell, former CEO of Chargemaster which was sold to BP in 2018 and is now known as BP Pulse. With £5.8 million raised from investors to date, a robust supply chain in place and growing order books, EVIOS is on track for rapid expansion. Its first unit, the EVIOS One, is currently being rolled out to UK customers, with plans to launch a business unit, EVIOS Two during 2023.

SOURCE: EVIOS