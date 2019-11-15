EUR 7 billion EIB backing for communications, renewable energy and innovation

EUR 1.3 billion to improve internet and mobile telecommunication services

EUR 1.7 billion for business and corporate innovation investment

EUR 1.5 billion for renewable energy and energy transition

The Board of the European Investment Bank (EIB) yesterday agreed to support EUR 6.9 billion of new financing. This includes backing new investment across Europe and around the world to improve communications, renewable energy, sustainable transport, social housing and education infrastructure.

The new EIB financing includes EUR 1.7 billion of new support for corporate research and development, and business investment through direct financing and credit lines with local banks.

The meeting also approved a new Energy Lending Policy to further strengthen the impact of EIB support for energy transition and a new strategy to deliver on the EIB’s ambition to increase climate action and environmental sustainability over the next decade.

Improving communications for millions of people across Europe The EIB approved more than EUR 1.3 billion new financing to enhance mobile and broadband communications for millions of people in France, Italy and Hungary. New projects backed by the EIB include the roll out of ultra high-speed fibre to more than 5.8 households across France and upgrading the Italian mobile phone network to enable access to high-speed mobile services by 99% of the population.