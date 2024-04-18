eSOL participates as Gold Sponsor in 15th AUTOSAR Open Conference

Contributing to international standardization in the automotive industry and to advances in SDVs

eSOL, a leading developer of real-time embedded software solutions, has announced that it will participate as a Gold Sponsor in the 15th AUTOSAR Open Conference (AOC) hosted by AUTOSAR*1, an international consortium for the standardization of automotive software. The conference will take place this year in Tokyo on Tuesday the 11th and Wednesday the 12th of June.

AOC is held annually with participants from around the world. By bringing consortium partners together under one roof with companies and other organizations with an interest in AUTOSAR, it represents a valuable opportunity for exchanging views on how to make the most of the consortium. This year’s event will be held in Tokyo (at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba).

A total of 31 international automotive manufacturers are partners in the AUTOSAR consortium, including 21 of the top 22 companies measured by sales based on 2019 market data, collectively accounting for more than 80% of total market sales*2. Meanwhile, the international automotive software market continues to expand, and is expected to more than double in size between 2023 and 2028*3. The market in Japan is likewise expected to increase by 2.4 times between 2023 and 2030*4. In this once-in-a-century era of major change, vehicle manufacturers and parts suppliers are adopting development practices for automotive software that allow for CASE*5 and are informed by the concept of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) development in which functionality is defined by in-vehicle software. AUTOSAR, in turn, provides a crucial component essential to the realization of SDVs, namely an international standard architecture for automotive software.

By participating in the AOC as a Gold Sponsor, eSOL is not only facilitating the wider adoption and forward momentum of AUTOSAR, but also helping to advance the SDV concept by promoting its own knowledge and expertise globally.

In addition to the development of the real-time operating system (RTOS) and the platform technologies it has built up from wide-ranging experience in embedded system development, eSOL has been actively involved in the formulation of technical standards since 2016 in its role as an AUTOSAR Premium Partner, making the most of the extensive knowledge it has acquired from the joint development of control and information systems in partnership with automotive manufacturers and ECU suppliers in Japan and other countries.

eSOL has also striven to achieve wider adoption of AUTOSAR in Japan and to promote collaboration and innovation in the automotive industry, having taken on responsibility for the AUTOSAR Japan Hub, which was launched on January 29, 2024. In this year’s AOC in Japan, eSOL is playing a vital role in connecting AUTOSAR and its partners in various aspects, with participation in everything from preparations to the running of the event. Through this and other activities, eSOL is working actively to raise awareness of AUTOSAR and to help it advance and become more widely adopted, both in Japan and globally.

AUBASS CO., LTD., established as a joint venture by DENSO CORPORATION, eSOL, and NEC Communication Communication Systems, Ltd., has since become a fully owned subsidiary of DENSO*6 . As a result, eSOL took over the AUTOSAR business previously handled by AUBASS as of April 1, 2024. This means that, in addition to its existing involvement in AUTOSAR’s standardization work, eSOL will now also be actively engaged in the actual business itself.

SOURCE: eSOL