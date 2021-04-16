EQ Night on Mercedes me media: EQB celebrates world premiere in Shanghai

Mercedes-EQ will unveil the all-electric compact EQB SUV on Sunday, April 18th, 2021. The EQB World Premiere @ Mercedes-EQ Night Shanghai will take place on the eve of the first press day of Auto Shanghai 2021.

Due to the significantly improved COVID-19 situation in China, the presentation is possible in front of a local trade audience. For international media representatives, a recording of the entire EQ Night will be available as an on-demand video on the Mercedes me media online platform from 3:30 p.m. (CEST) at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/EQB. The event is all about the continuously growing, fully electric model range of Mercedes-EQ and underlines the claim “Lead in Electric”.

In addition to the EQB World Premiere, the EQS luxury sedan will celebrate its Asian premiere at EQ Night. Mercedes-EQ is thus consistently expanding its range across all segments: the two latest model innovations complement the already available portfolio of the compact EQA (EQA 250: power consumption combined: 15.7 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km)[1], the EQV van (EQV 300: power consumption combined: 26.4-26.3 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km)1 and the mid-size EQC SUV (EQC 400 4MATIC: power consumption combined: 21.5-20.1 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km)1 now to five all‑electric passenger cars and vans.

Among other things, the EQB will set a new standard in the electric compact class with its flexible space. It offers room for up to seven passengers or a maximum of 1,700 litres of luggage. After the market launch in China, the European version of the EQB will follow later this year and will also be available on the U.S. market in 2022.

In addition to the video stream of the EQ Night, a digital press release about the EQB with German and English texts as well as a selection of images will be available for download on Mercedes me media.

[1] The power consumption and range were determined on the basis of Regulation 692/2008/EC. The electricity consumption depends on the vehicle configuration. Further information on the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the “Guide to the Fuel Consumption, CO 2 Emissions and Electricity Consumption of New Passenger Cars,” which is available free of charge at all sales outlets and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de).

SOURCE: Daimler