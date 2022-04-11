EO Charging strengthens sales team with appointment of former Mercedes-Benz Vans and BP Pulse executives

Europe’s leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions recruits Director of Fleet and Head of Public Sector and Bid Management

EO Charging, Europe’s leading provider of charging solutions for electric car, van, truck, and bus fleets, has made two new senior appointments to its sales team. Andy Lawson, EO’s new Director of Fleet, and Gary Parker, Head of Public Sector and Bid Management, join the company’s growing team of nearly 200 employees, with plans to expand further in 2022.

Andrew Lawson joins EO as Director of Fleet. He previously spent 18 years at Mercedes-Benz Vans and most recently held the position of Sales Director for Mercedes-Benz Vans UK. Andy brings with him a wealth of experience having worked with organisations within multiple industry segments all over the world. He led his team to secure business with customers such as Amazon and the United States Postal Service – two of the biggest commercial fleet deals in the company’s history. His appointment brings a vast wealth of experience to drive EO’s fleet sales globally and further develop its customer base, which already includes the likes of Amazon, DHL and Tesco.

Gary Parker joins EO as Head of Public Sector and Bid Management. Gary is an experienced public sector and electric vehicle (EV) specialist, having spent the past 10 years in various roles within the EV sector. He joins EO from BP Pulse, where he led the Public Sector team on all Local Authority contracts, such as D2N2, the UK’s first concession based DBO public charging network contract.

Charlie Jardine, CEO and Founder of EO, commented:

“As more and more companies look to seize the benefits of an EV fleet, our comprehensive charging solutions have become a critical ally to fleet managers. In his new role as Director of Fleet, Andy will be an asset to both new and existing EO customers, supporting their transition to an EV fleet with our best-in-class charging ecosystem.

“Gary joins us to expand our public sector offering. Our full-stack charging solution makes us the perfect partner for both businesses and governments, and Gary’s experience working with local authorities and public sector organisations across the UK brings vital expertise to our growing team. Andy and Gary will help EO accelerate its mission to become the go-to provider of fleet charging solutions globally.”

Founded in 2014, EO has extensive experience delivering EV fleet charging solutions at scale for car, van, truck and bus fleets like Amazon, DHL, Uber and Tesco, and plans to expand further in the UK and internationally in 2022.

The two new additions follow a period of considerable growth for EO. EO recently ranked in the FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row – one of only two companies in the top 50 to make the list back-to-back. EO was recognised as the 10th fastest growing company in the UK, and the 11th fastest growing of all technology companies included on the list.

SOURCE: EO Charging