Enhancement of the global production network: Mercedes-Benz Cars considers car assembly in Egypt

Mercedes-Benz Cars has plans to start a new assembly plant in Egypt. “Egypt is an attractive and competitive location for production and supporting logistics. With the planned local assembly we are confident to be able to expand our market position. Furthermore, with our broad-based product portfolio, our electric initiative as well as our expertise in respect of modern mobility concepts, we are ready to support the Egyptian authorities in related projects”, says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain. In order to optimally respond to market and sales potential, the framework conditions in all markets and regions are constantly monitored and the market strategy is aligned accordingly.

The passenger car assembly would be built by a local business partner. The planned localization effort is being developed in close collaboration with the Egyptian government and was further concretized in recent successful discussions between Markus Schäfer and the President of Arab Republic of Egypt H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo and with the Prime Minister, Mostafa Kemal Madbouly, in Berlin.

“We welcome the decision of Mercedes-Benz to resume manufacturing and assembly of cars in Egypt, a step that reflects the improvement of the investment environment and the performance of business in Egypt, in the light of the implementation of the comprehensive economic reform program as well as the openness of Egypt to cooperate with the German company within the framework of its policies to develop the automotive industry in its various categories”, says the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

There have been talks on important state infrastructure projects with the Egyptian government. With regard to the new capital in Egypt and the planned new “smart cities”, Daimler has offered its expertise in modern mobility concepts, electro-mobility and electric cars as well as autonomous driving. Detailed agreements have not yet been concluded.

Daimler has long been a committed and successful industrial partner in Egypt. With its own import and sales organization, a central spare parts warehouse and numerous authorized retailers and workshops in Cairo, Giza, Alexandria and Hurghada, Mercedes-Benz secures more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in Egypt.

SOURCE: Daimler