emotion3D and onsemi collaborate on innovative driver and occupant monitoring system reference design

Driver and occupant monitoring analysis using a single camera enables safer and more enjoyable driving

emotion3D, a leading provider of camera-based automotive in-cabin analysis software, and onsemi , a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced a joint reference design for driver and occupant monitoring system (DOMS). By combining driver and occupant monitoring in one camera, this unique design enables multiple safety capabilities and a next-level user experience. This allows automotive OEMs to deploy high-performance, low-cost, next-generation in-cabin imaging solutions that make driving safer and more enjoyable.

Based on emotion3D’s CABIN EYE AI software stack and the award-winning AR0820AT 8.3 MP image sensor from onsemi, this new DOMS solution not only replaces the single-task driver monitoring mono/IR camera, but also enables multiple use cases for safety and convenience by employing a single color/IR camera.

“With onsemi’s expertise in imagers and its extensive automotive experience, we are able to build this innovative single camera solution that is Euro NCAP and General Safety Regulation (GSR) 2019 ready,” said Florian Seitner, CEO at emotion3D. “Our powerful and versatile in-cabin analysis software stack covers a broad range of DOMS applications that will enable Tier 1s and OEMs to elevate user experience to a next level and to provide increased safety for all occupants. Our ultimate goal is to help achieve Vision Zero – no fatalities or heavy injuries in road accidents.”

The high dynamic range of the AR0820AT image sensor handles challenging lighting conditions with ease, and high sensitivity enhances performance in extreme low light conditions, which is perfect for in-cabin applications. The high-resolution camera also enables utilizing a wider field of view for a comprehensive analysis of the in-cabin space, so that multiple use cases can be implemented by Tier 1s and OEMs.

“We are excited to work with a technology disrupter such as emotion3D to enable more innovative in-cabin solutions with our best-in-class AR0820AT,” said Chris Adams, vice president, Automotive Sensing Division at onsemi. “The next-generation DOMS not only helps drivers stay alert behind the wheel but also enables new use cases around occupant safety and convenience. Having this DOMS solution provides all passengers peace of mind to enjoy safer rides.”

SOURCE: onsemi